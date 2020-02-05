You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more unique set piece than the one at the center of the featured production at this year’s New Play Festival in Knoxville, but that’s kind of the point.
The festival, put on each year by the Tennessee Stage Company, is designed to introduce East Tennessee audiences to fresh and exciting works by hungry, upstart playwrights who have vast reservoirs of untapped talent. Harrison Young and his co-writer, Carolyn Thomas, are two of those, and when Thomas approached Young about an idea for a play about isolation and friendship, he knew immediately what the centerpiece of the set needed to be:
A bouncy castle, floating in the ocean.
“I guess it was the summer of 2018, when she reached out and said, ‘Hey, there’s this new play festival I’m interested in submitting for,” Young told The Daily Times recently. “She worked with the Phoenix (Arizona) Theatre Company at the time as a marketing person, and they were putting on a Festival of New American Theatre, and she had this idea for a script she wanted to write about two people stuck on a raft, called ‘RAFT.’ I thought it was brilliant, and I knew exactly where it needed to take place: on a bouncy castle in the middle of the ocean.
“I’m kind of a smart-aleck, and this time, I think it paid off. It made us both laugh, and we figured it would make other people laugh. But while the bouncy castle is the obvious, funny concept at the beginning of it, and it was a lot of fun to come up with and create the play around, it’s about two friends who are stuck, and the isolation that’s going on. We had to figure out what that meant. Two people can be stuck anywhere, and once you look at a bouncy castle for an hour and a half, it feels funny, but you want people to watch the relationship between the characters.”
“RAFT,” according to the Tennessee Stage Company website, “is a slice-of-life comedy about two friends stranded on a bouncy castle in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. As they wait for uncertain rescue, secrets make their way to the surface. Can their friendship survive lies, sexual tension and sun poisoning?” It’s directed by Ashley Freitag from a script by Thomas and Young, and festival goers may recognize it from its first trip through the New Play Festival, Young said.
“Every year, the Tennessee Stage Company has between five and seven plays they’re highlighting, each of them in a different level of development,” Young said. “We bring in about three table readings for plays that are at the New Play Festival for the first time, and that’s basically when the actors are just sitting around the table, reading the script from the pages to the audience that comes to hear, it and then there’s a talkback session for feedback. After that, the playwrights are given a chance to develop their scripts further, and if they decide to submit further, two are selected for stage readings the following year.
“If they do the staged reading, they usually have one live performance of that staged reading, and then they get feedback from the audience as well. Then the playwrights are given the chance to develop some more and resubmit one more time, and from those, a selection is made to headline a show during a play’s third and final year in the New Play Festival. That’s the usual process, but this year, ‘RAFT’ has skipped a staged reading, because it had one in Phoenix, Arizona.”
That’s where Thomas lives. She and Young met through mutual friends while attending the University of Tennessee, and their friendship was kismet from the beginning once Young discovered she owned a pet hedgehog. (As a nod to those days, the last name of one of the two characters in “RAFT” is Hedgehog.) After Young graduated in 2009, the two kept in touch, and while he focused primarily on playwriting, Thomas began writing novels.
After the two reconnected and began to work on “RAFT,” they let the characters dictate the direction of the story, Young said.
“We had certain goals — to have them always be on the bouncy castle, to have them just to themselves with no other characters coming in and out, and to have it where we’re not sure if they’re going to live or die,” he said. “And finally, we wanted to explore that moment of whether they like each other or not, if that attraction is there. Mostly, it’s a slice-of-life play that feeds off of the previous conversation. If you listen to dialogue between two people in real life, it’s not that fascinating, but there’s often this sense of fun and energy there, and we just tried to capture that.”
While their own friendship was the basis for the creation of “RAFT,” the two characters drove the story, Young added. They wrote the script by swapping out segments, and they wanted to keep the roles general enough that they could be played by binary and non-binary actors. In other words, the two roles — Morgan Vargas and Heath or Heather Hedgehog — are gender neutral. That ambition meant some adjustment to the writing process, Young pointed out.
“Pronouns is the surface level challenge you have to keep looking out for,” he said. “We use the word ‘they’ more, and the way that came about is because Carolyn has always had an interest in bringing out sexuality or gender expression into her writing, so our goal was how to make ‘RAFT’ a play that could be between a man and a woman, or two women, or two men … anyone, really.
“With the show having so many pop culture references in there, we had to be mindful of those as well. ‘Lord of the Rings’ — we figured all genders would enjoy that. But what about a wrestling reference? That might be preferred by one gender or another. I think the real challenge was trying to figure out concepts that people felt throughout life and trying to have legitimate fun with ourselves during the creation of ‘RAFT.’ Our idea was that if we’re enjoying it, then someone else will enjoy it, too, and throughout the past year, during its development, we’ve seen the jokes generally work despite the preconceptions about what gender might better enjoy those pop culture references.”
The two roles will be played by the two actors who were a part of last year’s table readings for “RAFT,” which were performed at various libraries throughout Knoxville. Last year, H. Caitlin Corbitt read for the role of Hedgehog, and Nathan McGhee read the part of Morgan. This year, they’ve switched roles, and with Freitag taking over for last year’s director, Kyle Roach, the whole “RAFT” team has taken some of the suggestions from the table readings to make some improvements.
“We found that the strengths really resonated, and we also found some of the weaknesses to improve on,” he said. “Mostly, the feedback largely confirmed what we had created, and the table readings were a great experience.”
That experience, he hopes, will carry through to this year’s slate of performances, which begin Friday at the Broadway Academy of Performing Arts in Knoxville.
“For the people who let the bouncy castle melt away and focus on what the show is intending to be about, I think they’ll notice the inner struggles of a long-term friendship, when someone may or may not feel a certain way in it,” Young said. “I think that’s universal to a lot of people. It’s just a play about two people who are having fun together, who are pushing each other’s limits together … all of that in about an hour and a half. My hope is that they see themselves in those conversations, in this production and beyond.”
