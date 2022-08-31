Food brings people together, whether sitting down to a home-cooked meal, sharing it as part of a special celebration or simply while exploring some new cuisine.
That’s the overall intent of Taste Of Blount, which celebrates its 20th anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Theatre in the Park in Maryville. Two dozen local vendors will share samples of their offerings while vying to win the favor of culinary judges and be deemed a winner of a Culinary Excellence Awards and/or win public approval and qualify for a People’s Choice Award.
Either way, foodies win out. For a single price of admission, ticket holders are given the opportunity to sample savory specialties from a variety of local restaurants, caterers and gourmet grocers offering their specialties as far as appetizers, main courses, sandwiches, desserts, or beverages.“What we try to do is show off the best assets of Blount County,” said Jeff Muir, Director of Communications for the Blount Partnership, the organization which oversees the annual event. “The food in our area is extraordinary, and this is the event that allows us to highlight what we have to offer.”
The event has moved several times since it started, beginning with its original locale in Downtown Maryville on Founder’s Square. The number of participating vendors has grown as well, along with the event’s popularity. Muir said he isn’t surprised.“It’s been a way to introduce people to some great restaurants,” he said. “It gives the chefs a chance to show off their food and to give people a little taste of places that they may not always go to. It’s just a nice way to not only sample some of the favorite places that are around here, but also to learn a little bit about the different people who make the food. There are a lot of hidden gems, and we try to tap into those.”
Although it costs nothing for an eatery to enter, Muir said that the sheer numbers of individuals that attend each year sometimes precludes the smaller establishments. “It’s not going to get a mom and pop person simply because of the amount of people that have to be fed,” he said. “Generally that’s upwards of around 600 attendees. So preparing all that food, even if it’s just sample size, is still a lot of food to prepare in one day. So unfortunately, some of the smaller mom and pop places can’t afford to do that.”
On the other hand, the organizers try to ensure there are enough vendors to accommodate everyone and to ensure that the food lines aren’t unreasonably long. “We try to make it a fun day for people to come out and experience the food,” Muir said. “And because the attendance is growing, we try to find a happy medium.”
In addition, this year, a beer tent will be onsite along with a live deejay. Muir said the chamber chooses a committee that targets potential participants and then makes it a point to visit each establishment and encourage them to participate. He said that over half of the vendors will be new this year. “We get a pretty good turnover,” Muir said. “That’s not a bad thing. People like to experience different places. The one mainstay is Rocky’s Jamaican Sunrise. They’ve won Best Main Course for close to ten years now. Last year, when Pistol Creek Meats won, it was the first time in years that Rocky’s hadn’t won. Rocky said he wanted to give someone else a chance to win. So now Rocky is back again. People love that competitive part of it.”Obviously, the vendors enjoy it too. “Everybody takes great pride in what they do,” Muir said. “They love it when they hear their name called and the announcement that they’ve won. They just erupt with excitement and enjoy getting the recognition.”
The awards are given in several categories, including Best Appetizer, Best Sandwich, Best Beverage, Best Main Course, Best Dessert, Best Presentation, and Best overall.
Ultimately, Muir said the real reward is giving the community the opportunity to come together and discover some of the special culinary treasures that the area has to offer.
“I think it’s important for people to get out and be around other people,” he said. “It’s a great time to come around and experience different things. If you haven’t been to a certain restaurant, and you’ve been a bit leery about trying it, you can sample it and experience it. Mainly though, it’s just an outstanding community event that brings brings everybody together. Food has always been the great equalizer. It’s a great way to meet and enjoy people over a meal. I enjoy seeing the people that have been coming for a couple of years. They bring their TV trays because they want to get something from everybody. They fill them up and then they go enjoy their meal. You know the veterans because those are the ones that bring the TV trays.”
