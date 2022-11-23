There’s no shortage of competition in the singer/songwriter arena these days. These modern minstrels travel the country, sharing their songs and often attracting fans and followers one listener at a time. Word of mouth and social media become the most effective tools at their disposal, but it’s the constant touring that becomes the essential means of marketing and messaging the music.
Of course, the shutdown caused by COVID-19 had a dire effect on the music industry as a whole, but it was particularly disastrous for the artists that depend on roadwork as a means of earning their living. Forced into isolation, it put many artists into a dire situation, forced to forego their usual means of making a living.
Nashville recording artist Dana Cooper, who returns to Maryville to perform a free show as part of the Songs and Stories series at Bluetick Tavern this Sunday night, knows that situation all too well. A tireless troubadour of sorts, he continuously tours, bringing his songs to venues large and small throughout the country. It’s a relentless pursuit, but it’s also paid off. Cooper boasts an impressive list of accomplishments, including a Heritage Musician award from the Pilgrim Center for the Arts, Folk Alliance International’s 2015 Spirit of Folk award and numerous Best of the Year kudos for both his album and his own individual excellence. Likewise, he’s proven to be a prolific writer as well, evidenced by the fact that his songs have been covered by any number of folk and Americana’s leading lights — Maura O’Connell, Pierce Pettis, Susan Werner, Claire Lynch and Trout Fishing in America, among them.
“For me, songwriting is a calling and I answered that call many years ago,” Cooper said. “My goal is to inspire listeners, lift their spirits, sing about things they can relate to on a deep level. The stories behind the songs help give further insight into where inspiration comes from and how the songs are crafted and developed. Only so much can be explained, and the mystery of it all still fascinates me after all these years.”
Of course, like most individuals with a storied reputation, Cooper accumulated his over time, some 50 years in fact. His debut album, an eponymous effort for a major label, was released in 1973. It was a promising start to a career that’s found him releasing several dozen albums overall. And while he’s now an independent artist, he’s still managed to maintain his career momentum and gain a faithful following in the process.
Cooper’s latest offering, “I Can Face the Truth,” was released this past February, and with it, he effectively summarizes a series of life lessons that inform both his music and his mantra. The titles tell all — “Always Old Friends,” “I Can Face the Truth,” “Upside Down Day,” “Ours for a Little While,” and “Summer in America,” in particular — but it’s the melodies that resonate with such richness and resolve. Likewise, his singular take on the Hank Williams standard, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” pulls from the past to find meaning in the present, especially at a time when distance and divide seem to be such dominating factors in today’s turbulent times.
“Music truly is a universal language and in a time when we humans seem more divided than ever songs can bring us together and illuminate how alike we all are,” Cooper said. Naturally then, his songs express the same sentiments.”
“Open your hearts to the whole human race, with a tear in your eye, a smile on your face,” he sings on a song titled “Laughing and Crying.” His knowing perception is effectively expressed on another of the album’s standout selections as well, the song simply titled “Bluebird”:
“I’ve seen the past in the future and the future in the past.”
“I Can Face the Truth made it to five different radio charts,” Cooper said with obvious pride. “That’s a big deal for a little Indie release. The response from radio and audiences has given me inspiration to tour the entire U.S. from coast-to-coast two times so far this year. And my schedule is filling up throughout 2023 with even more tour plans in the works.”
That then, is Cooper’s commitment to his craft, and given that ongoing inspiration, he shows no signs of slowing down.
