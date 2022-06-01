Singer-songwriter Michelle Malone has many fond memories of East Tennessee, but few can top the show she wandered into around 1988.
She was in town, she recalled to The Daily Times recently, for a show with her band, Drag the River, at the long-gone club Planet Earth. It was the same year she released her debut album, “Relentless,” which critics hailed as a work of art, and it would lead to a short-lived deal with the major label Arista.
Knoxville, she added, was one of the first cities the Atlanta-based artist began to make inroads as a touring musician. And on that particular trip, she happened upon another long-gone club, Ella Guru’s — located where The Melting Pot is today — and discovered that blues legend John Lee Hooker was playing.
“And there was nobody there!” she said. “There were maybe 15 or 20 people, and he was set up on the floor in the middle of the room with a little band, so we went in and watched John Lee Hooker play, and it blew my mind. That’s when I realized the ebb and flow of the career in this business and how it affects all of us.”
Seventeen albums later, Malone is still grinding it out on the road, and she’ll celebrate the release of her latest, “1977,” on Saturday night at Barley’s Taproom. The date is significant, she said, because it’s the year she began playing guitar.
“That, to me, denotes the moment in time where I began to become the me I am today,” she said. “I’m sure that’s a gross exaggeration, but music is such an enormous part of my life and always has been, but playing guitar changed my life. I had played other instruments prior to that and after that, but the guitar connected me with songwriting and almost all the friends I have now.
“I just can’t imagine my life without it, so that’s a very important year for me. It’s also a year when a lot of great music came out by the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Linda Ronstadt. It was such a pivotal moment, not just for me, but for pop culture in general.”
Some of those friends are among the most respected songwriters out there, including Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls, who have recorded several of Malone’s songs. As an artist, she can make bittersweet, melancholy folk with the best of them, but she’s also shown a deft hand at dabbling in any number of genres, from blues to alt-country to “Exile”-era Stones rock ‘n’ roll. For “1977,” she said, she drew inspiration from the Laurel Canyon folk-rock of Jackson Browne, Ronstadt and more.
“Doug Kees, who plays guitar with me, and I had been touring the coast of California for several weeks, playing all these little house concerts and being ensconced by the laid-back California culture,” she said. “We brought that home with us — the music, the vibes, the sun, the beach — and when the world shut down because of COVID, we were left with that, so when I started writing, I was in that frame of mind.
“I started listening to familiar music I grew up on because it was comforting and relaxing, so a lot of that Laurel Canyon stuff. What I ended up writing were all these nods to California and nods to Laurel Canyon, and a lot of major seventh chords, which is new and different to me. That major seventh haws this magical ability to immediately feel relaxing and make you feel like you’re at the beach; I don’t understand it, I only know it to be true.”
Originally, she planned “1977” to be an acoustic record, but in the studio, the organic approach to building a body of music onto the bones of her songs led to a kaleidoscope of sounds that are both intimate and expansive in ways that pay homage to the wind-swept vistas of the Golden State. Making every album is an adventure in both perseverance and exploration, she added, with self-imposed writing sessions leading to moments of spontaneity and serendipity when the tape starts to roll.
“Once I get in the studio, then things get really exciting, because you never know what’s going to happen there,” she said. “Production can change the key or the tempo, and you can have all these happy accidents. It’s as close to science as art can get for me, because you get to change it around and get to where it works on record.”
And on the other side of it, she finds solace in releasing those songs into the wild, where they find purchase in the hearts of fans and newcomers to her music alike.
“I prefer to use music to bring people together and make me feel closer to people,” she said. “Music is the common language, and the entire world speaks a musical language. We may not all have my music in common, but we have music in common.”
