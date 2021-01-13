It’s been almost 18 years since Jeff Jopling graduated from Maryville College, ready to use his prodigious music talent to seize the brass ring of country music stardom.
These days, he still loves putting that talent to work in local venues and on Sundays at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church in Townsend, where he’s lived since moving to Blount County as a small boy. But he’s got other things on his mind these days instead of record company deals and tour dates.
“Our daughter (Perry Lynn Jopling) is 18 months old,” Jopling told The Daily Times this week. “My wife, Nicole, was a professional horse trainer, and still is to some degree, even though she’s not doing it right now because of the baby. But we’re raising her out here on the farm, with the horses and all that, and now we’re thinking, ‘We need to get her a pony.’
“I never thought in a million years I’d be thinking about buying a pony for a daughter, but I’m all about it. We love raising that girl out here on the farm.”
Domestic life agrees well with Jopling, who made his bones around Blount County as the leader of a band that bears his name. The Jeff Jopling Band still plays occasionally — there’s a Feb. 12 date at Two Doors Down in downtown Maryville on the books — but family, work and community are higher on his priority list these days. In addition to running a wedding and events destination with his wife on their property, Country Manor Acres, which doubles as a bed and breakfast, Jopling serves as a county commissioner for Blount County’s 8th District — an election win to which he credits, at least in part, his music career.
“I was playing music, so many people knew me, and I wanted to be active in my community,” he said.
“I didn’t have any agenda — I just wanted to be involved. My dad was always active in local stuff like the (Little River) Railroad Museum and lots of things like that, and because playing music introduced me to a lot of people, I think I was able to affect a lot of people — and they were able to affect me. I think that made me approachable, and I think that helps make me effective in my job. People call and talk to me about things because they’ve known me not just as an elected official, but as a guy who’s been playing music around here for a long time.”
While he takes his commission responsibilities seriously, if he was still a bachelor, he added, he could probably still be playing locally every weekend like he once did. But with Nicole, Country Manor Acres has become a bucolic destination in the Townsend area. Combine those duties with a young family, and his calendar tightened up quickly. And last year when COVID shut down the hospitality industry, the couple found themselves scrambling to come up with alternative sources of revenue.
“When the (Great Smoky Mountains) National Park shut down, I think we had maybe $100 of business in two months,” he said. “Normally, we do 30 or 40 weddings, but we only did nine last year. There for a while, we were dead in the water. It necessitated us trying to figure out what other revenue streams we could create to keep afloat, and my wife came up with the idea of hosting horseback rides on the property. That’s a wonderful, socially distanced type of thing people could do and be outside, so that’s been a blessing for us.”
The one positive impact from COVID was that it forced Jopling, like so many other Americans, to be still — which gave him plenty of time to savor the formative months of his daughter’s young life, enjoy his marriage and focus on the land that means so much to him. He’s planning on something of a musical comeback for 2020, as much as his schedule will allow, but even that will be limited mostly to Friday nights, so he can make his piano-playing commitment at church on Sunday mornings.
The life he lives today is a far cry from the one he envisioned when he left Maryville College, determined to make a living playing music, but those change of plans aren’t unwelcomed. If anything, he added, he’s come to see that his background in music, and the education he received at Maryville College, left him well prepared for the life he leads today.
“I pushed really hard, and I wanted that brass ring, but when I think back to that period of time, I realize that I got a liberal arts degree at Maryville College, and they taught me I could be successful in whatever I do,” he said. “I loved music, and I was successful with it, but I also loved everything else that I learned. And I always felt like I could do whatever I wanted to do, because my college education didn’t make me the best in music — it made me my best self.
“I just hope that when I talk to people, whether it be in music or as a county commissioner, what I express is that you can do anything, and you can do everything. You never have to be pigeonholed. I still love music, and I love playing it, but with our events here, I can do photography. I can do videography. I can do other things and provide for my family and still have that creative outlet, because my band plays at a lot of the weddings.
“Music life is fun in your 20s and early 30s, but when you start knocking on 40, you realize, ‘I like being home with my family,’” he added.
