A world premiere work would mark the highlight any career, even that of the most celebrated playwright. However, when the credit goes to someone who is a recent college graduate, that honor becomes all the more auspicious.
Consequently, the premiere of a new play called “Scarlet,” written by M. Nance, a recent Magna Cum Laude graduate of the Maryville College Theatre Studies and Writing Communication program, provides an opportunity for students to participate in the program and for the public to witness a new work. It will be presented Feb. 17-19 at the Clayton Center’s Haslam Family Flexible Theatre and directed by two members of the college community — Rachel Ealy ’24 and Nicci Williamson Grigsby ’08, president of Foothills Community Players, which is partnering for the first time with the Maryville College chapter of the national theater honor society Alpha Psi Omega.
Each director will stage a separate production with an entirely different cast during the play’s three-day run.
“I am very excited to see what they do with it,” Nance said. “I had a very specific vision for the show when I wrote it, so I was very detailed in the stage directions of the show about how things look and what characters do. For that reason, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was some overlap in the productions. However, it’s up to each director to decide how they interpret and use those stage directions. When it comes to acting and direction, you are looking at two very different version of the play.”
The play tackles some subjects of a metaphysical variety as well as existential crises in the form of a dark comedy and a hardboiled Dick Tracy-type detective tale. According to the show’s official description, “A private investigator…regales the entire audience with the case that defined his career — The Scarlet Fever Killer. An actor determined to prove that she’s more than just some unnamed plot device is introduced, killed, and proceeds to take on the roles of many other characters in the tale. By the time another man/amateur actor is introduced to enhance the storytelling, the private investigator is rethinking the entirety of his story, history, sanity, and sense of self.”
Nance said she has written a few short plays in the past, as well as the scenario and scenes for APO’s 2020 Choose Your Own Adventure Virtual Ghost Tour, but that “Scarlet” is the first full-length play that she’s written.
Nance’s enthusiasm for theatre was sparked after taking an introductory course taught by Dr. Heather McMahon, and she said that now she is very excited to see her play come to life. Nevertheless she said there were a few complications that arose while planning of the actual production.
“The original plan was for me to direct the play myself as an additional part of my senior project, but the timing didn’t work out,” she said. “I could still finish my project without directing it, but a fellow student needed to direct their own show in the fall to graduate on time. I briefly thought about putting it on in the spring semester since Alpha Psi Omega did not have a spring show, but a lot of things happened in my personal life that made that impossible and, at the time, I didn’t think there was anyone in APO with the experience to be able to direct it. I was just coming to terms with the fact that my play was probably never going to see the stage when I was asked to present my thesis and do a scene reading at the undergraduate research symposium last April.”
At that point, things began to coalesce. Nance asked two of her friends in APO who she thought would do well for the roles to read for the scene. “The two APO members read the whole script and asked if they could present a proposal to the rest of the club to produce it the next year, since APO did not have a student show lined up,” Nance continued. At that point, a board member of the Foothills Community Players requested a copy of the script to read and present it to the Foothills Community Players to consider for their upcoming season.
“I was really excited for the interest the reading generated, but I did have reservations about each group,” Nance said. “For APO, it was the fact that the play was a very difficult one for a first-time director, and for FCP, it was the fact that they did not have access to a suitable space to present the show as I originally wrote it. Lighting is a very important component in the production side of things, and I originally wrote the show for a theatre like the Haslam Family Flexible Theatre. I think both groups were aware of their individual limitations because they began talking with each other about collaborating together so that the play could be presented in the space it was originally written for and have an experienced director for the students to work with. I was the one who brought up the idea to double cast the show to expand the amount of acting experience the play could provide, and it was Nicci who came up with the idea for Rachel to direct one version of the show with her guidance.”
Ultimately, Nance said she is very happy with how everything came together. “I love that it is a student production and that all of the student designers get to work with people who have experience in their field of community theatre,” she said. “I am excited that APO took up the project because I had been a member of the club since my freshman year and was the president of the group during my senior year. Nicci is an amazing director, and I am super excited that the students get to work with her. I am happy that the students I originally asked to read for the show ended up being cast in one of the versions. I am happy that Rachel got the chance to direct her first full-length play while in college, and that she has someone like Nicci as a mentor.”
She said she’s also hopeful that the play will capture the imagination of its audiences.
“It definitely embodies the film noir style of the 1940s, which is just a fun and classic genre for stories to be told through,” she said. “There are lots of hints and references at the beginning of the play that a viewer would only fully appreciate after having seen the whole thing. According to the actors that I have talked to about the show, it definitely has a lot of reread value. I have also been told that the play is as interesting to read as it is to see onstage, and as someone who likes to read plays as much as they like to watch them, I take a lot of comfort in that. As a play with heavy themes of existentialism and absurdism, it is very much open to interpretation.”
As for the future, Nance said her main goal is to teach theatre at the college level. “Before writing ‘Scarlet’, I wanted to teach creative narrative writing,” she said. “But after I graduated, I realized that I want to continue studying and practicing theatre, rather than focus on literary prose writing.”
