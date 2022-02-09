Like a great many of her female peers in the music industry, Abby Bryant has had to climb barriers that her male counterparts stroll right past.
Case in point: A low-key duo set recently, when an attendee “with a whole lot of hair gel and ego,” she told The Daily Times, had the audacity to stroll up and inform Bryant that if she lost 25 pounds, he could make her a “world-class superstar.”
“I’ve gotten all kinds of feedback over the years on my personal life, my romantic relationships, everything, mostly from people who want to make sure I fall into a certain appearance for everybody else,” Bryant said. “I understand that we have a certain responsibility in the industry to hold a high standard for ourselves, but those things have nothing to do with the music, so it can be very challenging.”
What very much does have to do with the music, however, is her most recent album: “Not Your Little Girl,” a defiant flag in the sand credited to Bryant and her band, The Echoes, that finds her on a path pioneered by similar-sounding contemporaries like Susan Tedeschi and Sheryl Crow. The title is a statement, she added, for those who view her through the prism of her past and those who would change her present to accommodate the whims of popularity.
“A whole bunch of experiences played into the title of this record,” said Bryant, who performs Thursday, Feb. 17, at Barley’s Taproom in Knoxville’s Old City. “It’s about me embracing my own set of values and going out into the world with a fresh set of eyes and a fresh ideology and making my own way, and using that message in a more all-encompassing way, too. I’ve had lots of experiences that made that phrase real to me in all different kinds of ways, from some producers early on who were really controlling to an experience with a booking agent that was really tough.
“It’s about setting my own boundaries and abandoning what other people want for me. I’m not saying that I’ve arrived at some kind of confidence nirvana — I’m only a 20-something who’s just kind of getting there, but I’ve made a lot of progress. It’s been a really big learning curve that represents all those years building a foundation and creating an album that I’m proud of and says something important and meaningful to me.”
Growing up in Gastonia, North Carolina, Bryant fell in love with music the way many Southern artists do — in the sanctuary of church. Her father was a music minister, and as a young girl, her precocious talent meant that she was often tapped for singing roles in nativity plays and other worship projects.
“He put me on that path early on, with some prominent roles in the kids’ plays where I would be the narrator and the soloist,” she said. “That started when I was 4 or 5, so I always wanted to be a singer.”
How to go about it without any exposure to the industry proved challenging, however, until she got to college at Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina, and met guitarist Bailey Faulkner, who serves as the backbone of The Echoes. The pair started performing around the small but vibrant Boone scene, spreading their wings to Asheville and slowly amassing a following that raved about Bryant’s bluesy, soulful vocals, and the interplay with Faulkner’s guitar chops.
“That’s when I started thinking, ‘I could really do this,’” she said. “It hit me at that point that it was something I was actually going to do. When I was little, it was always a huge dream, and my earliest fantasies were of singing a song that means a lot to me to a huge crowd.”
Fast-forward to 2019 and the legendary FloydFest in Floyd, Virginia: Abby Bryant and The Echoes were named as the festival’s On-the-Rise Artist, and they joined the weekend highlight “Buffalo Mountain Jam” with Keller Williams, members of Leftover Salmon and Caitlin Krisko, bandleader of The Broadcast, who will join Bryant next week at Barley’s for the female-fronted “Sirens of the Southeast” tour.
The crowd at that jam, she added, numbered in the thousands — exactly the sort of thing she dreamed about as a little girl. Except, as her album title states, she’s a little girl no more, and the dream has become a reality.
“Sometimes it feels like there are so many different voices in your head that it’s so hard to see the forest for the trees, if you will,” she said. “This album is more about progressing to that point rather than having arrived in some kind of perfectly mature place in my career, but I’m working on it.”
