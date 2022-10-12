The Rock and Metal Academy, a Maryville facility that fosters immersive music education, has announced a new expansion to its education programming.
Dubbed the Adventure Playhouse, it offers semester-based programming featuring a variety of drama classes. Many of the students in The Adventure Playhouse are also enrolled at The Rock and Metal Academy, given that many of the music students also share an interest in theater.
The academy will unveil their new curriculum with an open house on Sunday, Oct. 16 at their school. Light snacks, tours of the facility, and an opportunity to meet the director of the new theatre classes will also be offered. The new program, called The Adventure Playhouse, is the latest venture by The Rock and Metal Academy’s owner Robyn Long McCammon and Maryville native Pamela Savell, who will teach all the new theatre classes. McCammon said that she will offer discounts to her students in The Rock and Metal Academy who would like to also enroll in The Adventure Playhouse as well.
According to McCammon, the new classes is the next step in the evolution of her academy. Classes at The Adventure Playhouse are open to the public and are designed for three different age groups: Parent and Me classes for ages 1 through 4, Stage and Movement classes for ages 5 through 13 and Storytelling through Song for students ages 13 and older.
The Rock and Metal Academy has been in operation since 2020, although McCammon said she started teaching music a decade before that. “The Rock & Metal Academy truly came into existence during quarantine, when I decided to finally fully develop a music school according to the vision of myself and my incredible team,” McCammon said. “Our mission is to be a safe place for students to be themselves and express themselves through music — the good, the bad, the ugly, the beautiful.”
The academy currently has 50 students of all ages, from kindergarten to senior citizens. In addition, the programs vary in price. “We try to find a way for everyone who is passionate about music to be involved,” McCammon said. “We specialize in pop, rock and metal because these styles are included, or include, almost all genres of music. For those that are not, there are plenty of other lessons offered locally. We’re considered ‘edgy’ because we allow our students to choose the material that they study and we don’t censor them — and when you give anyone the safety to be as sad or angry as they need to be, you’d be surprised at the beauty and happiness that comes after. Show up to be edgy, stay because you and all of your emotions are valid here. And that’s why music is so precious and powerful.”
The same philosophy will apply to Adventure Playhouse. Savell, known to her students as “Drama Mama Pam,” said that her program incorporates production and performance elements into a weekly workshop in a classroom setting, giving her students what she calls a well-rounded understanding of and respect for how production and performance elements of theatre work in tandem together. Savell’s professional credentials include theater work in San Diego and Chicago.
“I want to provide arts education for our community, specifically for the younger student — preschool up to middle school,” Savell said in a press release. “Together, we can all foster a love of theatre as an art form early on — whether it’s on the stage, backstage, or in the audience.”
McGammon said that she had always had hopes of creating a theater program at the Academy, and when she mentioned her idea to Aaron Killian, former president of the Maryville Downtown Association, he introduced her to his friend Pam Savell. “Pam is just as passionate about inclusivity and expressing yourself through performance,” McGammon said. “She was independently developing her brand of performance coaching for theater under the name ‘The Adventure Playhouse’. We instantly clicked, and I’m so excited to collaborate with Pam and The Adventure Playhouse at the Academy.”
The goal goes beyond teaching of practical performance skills, McGammon said. “As with everything we do at the Academy, we want to provide a space for students to feel safe to be themselves and express their feelings through performance. Including theater in our offerings has always been a hope of mine, and I’m just so grateful to Aaron and Pam for helping the Academy achieve that.”
The Parent and Me classes have two different time slots available on Monday mornings. Stage and Movement classes will include two different courses on Saturdays — Fundamentals and Production, both of which will culminate with an original student production. The Storytelling through Song class will be held on Tuesday evenings, and students in the class will work together to stage a show tunes revue.“My hope for the Adventure Playhouse is that we can be sister companies working together as we grow,” McCammon said. “We can share the same house, develop our businesses for very unique but like-minded brands. We will provide the community the opportunity to immerse themselves in theatre, in production, and help our students find new ways to express themselves and collaborate.”
