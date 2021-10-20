To a lot of people, it may have seemed like an unenviable task: selecting the first live production by the Maryville College Theatre Department after a year-long COVID pause.
Laura Beth Wells, however, is intimately familiar with challenges. Her theatrical career includes a number of roles on stages throughout the Northeast, but the one that stands out on her curriculum vitae is the problem-plagued Broadway musical “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” in which she starred as Emily Osborn.
When Maryville College adjunct professor Doug James reached out about a potential directing gig to open the 2021-2022 season, she was in.
“I knew they wanted to do both a play and a musical for the season, given the gap in in-person performances and the fact that there would be sophomores who had never seen a production because of COVID,” Wells said. “We knew the play needed to be in the Flex Theatre (of the Clayton Center for the Arts) with a simple unit set that doesn’t change. And we knew we had to do something preferably with a small cast that could possibly be done virtually, if we had to. So within all these parameters, we came up with a list.”
In fact, Wells added, the production — “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress,” written by Alan Ball and opening Oct. 28 in the Flex Theatre — wasn’t even chosen until after students had auditioned. A list of potential scripts were distributed to those interested in trying out, one of them being “Five Women,” and Wells and the Maryville College Theatre team used those auditions as a way to poll student actors on their preferences as well.
“After we got their monologues, we knew we were going to pick a play that fit these people out of the ones we said we could do,” Wells said. “I kept being drawn to ‘Five Women,’ because it’s a funny play, and Alan Ball (creator of the HBO series “Six Feet Under” and “True Blood,” as well as the writer of the Academy Award-winning film “American Beauty”) is a great writer who does a really great job of balancing really funny comedy and then tackling some serious issues as well
“I kept being drawn to it because I wanted us to talk about interesting things, but I also wanted the audience to laugh. People want to come to the theater and have a good time, and this is going to be a good time. We might make you think a little bit and have some feels, but we’re not going to make you have too many — or maybe we will, but you’ll also laugh a lot!”
One of the draws of the play for Wells is that it’s set in Knoxville, Wells’ hometown. While the exact location is never specified, in her mind she sees the house in which the play takes place — at the home of a bride during a lavish wedding reception, during which the five bridesmaids discover they have more in common with one another than with the bride herself — as fitting comfortably in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood off of Kingston Pike.
Like much of Ball’s material, the comedy serves as a way to steer the plot rather than the object of it, and during the audition process, the actors were able to fill out a poll about their preferences. “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” was the overwhelming favorite, Wells said, and they’ve risen to the occasion of making it their own.
“It’s a conversation I’ve loved having with these students and that I love watching them get excited by,” she said. “I feel very connected to them, because we’re collaborating on this together, and I’m learning as much as they are through this process. I’ve told them that ‘all I can do is guide you through things as an actor that I know are successful, put you in places that help tell the story and then get out of the way.’”
While Wells may be relatively new to the directing wheelhouse, she’s certain an experienced hand at acting. After receiving her undergraduate degree in theater from the University of Tennessee, she obtained her master’s in acting from Kent State University and spent a year as a resident professional teaching artist at Cornell University (where she also starred in a production of “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress”). As an actress, she’s had roles in productions of “The Odd Couple,” “The Who’s Tommy,” “Grease,” “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” and numerous others … but it’s “Spider-Man” that often gets the most attention.
Directed by Julie Taymor and Philip McKinley, the production was long-delayed, and on-set accidents injured some of the cast members. It closed at a financial loss, and is listed as the most expensive Broadway production in history. Ever the consummate theater professional, Wells doesn’t is diplomatic in discussing her experiences, pointing out that as an actor instead of a dancer — a “park and bark kind of person,” she added — much of her time was spent sitting in the theater, watching choreographers and technicians work with dancers and actors who had more physically demanding roles.
“You sort of craft what your talking points are, because the story as a whole is just too vast and massive to go into,” she said. “But what I tell people in terms of the injuries and things happening and all of the things that happened to us is that what I had hoped would happen would be that it would spark this larger conversation.”
It certainly did, but whether that conversation made a difference remains to be seen. Regardless, Wells is too busy looking forward instead of backward, and today she can use her experiences to help the students and cast members with whom she works.
“Because my background is as an actor, I feel like I’m drawing from all the great directors I’ve worked with in my time as an actor and trying to avoid the pitfalls I’ve seen from the actor’s side, the things that don’t work in terms of direction,” she said.
Part of that has involved taking the building blocks offered by “Five Women” and using it as a tool for the actors, and even those not involved on stage, to expand on the story. For example, a number of characters are present at the wedding who are discussed by the bridesmaids, but they never appear in the play. That, Wells said, gives students an opportunity to create backstories to flesh out those individuals, which in turn better inform the characters that audience members will see.
“It’s a great learning opportunity, almost like actor fan fiction, or like how you read a novel and you get so excited by the characters in that novel that you write their life history,” she said. “It’s a residual kind of effect that’s perfect for Maryville College, because I want these students to exercise those muscles as much as possible.”
Other teaching moments, she added, include discussing how the anachronistic elements of the play — it was written in 1993, meaning it’s rather dated “in its attitudes about LGBTQ issues and gender roles and sex,” Wells pointed out — can be presented in a way that’s authentic for the time period.
“When you frame it in that worldview of the time it was written, it makes sense why these characters are so flummoxed about the things they’re going through about their sexual identity and about AIDS and about lines of consent,” she said. “No one had the language yet to talk about them in the way we talk about them now, or they weren’t allowed to talk about it, and so I felt like if we’re going to do this play, we have to very solidly set it in a concrete place and time in 1993.
“So we’re setting this play on Saturday, June 12, 1993, and that way, I hope to frame these issues that we’re still dealing with and use the framework in the time it was written to put a spotlight on those things. I think it’s OK to not change the world of a play. I want these issues to firmly exist, because it just means that these characters were experiencing things that we now have names for.”
Such cerebral issues, however, don’t outweigh the moments of whimsy — or the elements designed to add both color and character to the production, like the dresses themselves. The stage debut of those costumes, Wells added, is a moment she’s as excited to see as the first time she watched the choreographed Spider-Man/Green Goblin fight in “Turn Off the Dark.”
“When they finally got it all working and choreographed, they brought us in, and it was so magical that I literally forgot it was two people I knew,” she said. “It was like Christmas, and that’s what this will be like. My little creative play babies! I’m so excited to see the five of them, in those costumes, on that set, all together at the same time.”
