For 15 years now, Steve “Slim” Stilts can tell you how he’s celebrated each and every birthday, and this year will be no different: He’ll be at SlimFest, the party that bears his (nick)name, serving as the master of ceremonies for what’s become one of the biggest summer events in Blount County.
Last year, however, is the exception, he told The Daily Times recently.
“Fortunately — or maybe unfortunately — now that I’m 65, I can’t remember what I did, and I think that’s the way a lot of people are,” Stilts said. “2020 is sort of blank, especially now that we’re getting through it and getting over it.”
Last year’s SlimFest celebration, which raises funds for “Shop With a Cop” — the annual holiday philanthropy that provides funds for law enforcement to take underprivileged kids on a shopping spree — was canceled due to COVID. Even if he’d wanted to have it, he pointed out, Gov. Bill Lee’s restrictions on large gatherings would have made it a violation of pandemic restrictions.
“It just felt like a civic duty to cancel it, and even though I understood why, I didn’t like it,” he said. “Anyway, we’re going 100% this year, and it looks like it could be a two-for-one — two years in one, because we’re looking forward to a great crowd.”
SlimFest began as a party for Stilts’ 50th birthday, but in putting it together, he wanted to host an event that did more than just celebrate himself. When someone suggested “Shop With a Cop,” he found his cause, and while the event has raised funds for other charitable organizations — this year is a “back the blue” event that will provide gifts for area law enforcement — “Shop With a Cop” has been the annual beneficiary.
The first year, SlimFest was held in the parking lot adjacent to The Bullpen Sports Bar on Gill Street in Alcoa, and local R&B act Smooth Groove, which returns this year with regular SlimFest act The Dirty Gospel (formerly known at Nuthin’ Fancy), was on that bill. More than $40,000 was raised that first year, and area residents came out in droves to support it. Over the past 15 years, more than $1 million has been raised through reverse drawings that will give away donated prizes throughout the night.
In addition to the music, former NASCAR driver and commentator Michael Waltrip, a two-time winner of the Daytona 500, will be on hand, and Dr. Brian Winbigler of Alcoa’s Winbigler Medical will have a COVID vaccine tent set up from 5-6 p.m., an hour prior to the event’s kickoff. He’s providing it as a community service and emphasized that it’s not a requirement to attend SlimFest.
“My thoughts are, if you have to go online and make an appointment to get a vaccine, and the only availability is on Tuesday at 2 o’clock, if you’re anything like me, you’re not sure where you’re going to be on Tuesday at 2 o’clock,” he said. “It’s just a way to give people an opportunity to get one right there and work with them to set up a time for their second, if they want to do that. The way I look at it, I’m putting up a hot dog stand — but if you don’t like hot dogs, don’t go over there!”
Speaking of edibles, the event also will feature five food trucks, selling everything from barbecue to fried Oreos to lobster rolls. The event is free, but VIP tickets give buyers access to a seated, private area, and the stage will be flipped 90 degrees to allow for a bigger footprint that can accommodate more people, Stilts said.
All in all, it’s not a bad way for Blount’s best-known partying philanthropist to celebrate turning 65.
“Today, I’m OK with it,” he said with a chuckle. “Going into it, you start thinking back on all these milestones — turning 16, then 21, then 30 or 40 or 50. But 65, that’s old — you’ve got Medicare now! But at heart, I feel like I’m still in my 30s and 40s.”
