He’s hard to miss, the guy wearing the captain’s hat and tropical shirt, standing behind a stack of audio equipment at Maryville venues like Broadway Social (where he’ll perform Friday) and The Bird and the Book.
He prefers to stand — no captain’s chair for Ed McDaniel — but he wants you to dance. He wants you to move. He wants you to close your eyes and let the music he spins as your deejay for the evening — your guide through sonic waters both familiar and international — take you on a journey.
In other words: It’s all aboard Captain Ed’s Vinyl Voyage, the brainchild of a guy who cut his teeth on music and can wax ecstatic for hours over everything from straight-ahead classic rock to exotic-sounding genres like Turkish funk and Persian disco and psychedelic bossa nova.
“Early on, I told a friend who asked me to come to his place and spin records that I was going to get that sailor’s hat, because I really did want to take people on a vinyl voyage,” McDaniel told The Daily Times recently. “It’s taken some homework, but I’ve really enjoyed learning what people like and what I can play versus what I really want to play. For example, I can’t play an hour of (Frank) Zappa and expect anyone to stay around for it. It’s got to be a conversation for everyone.
“So if we’re going on a vinyl voyage together, we may start off chilled, with some psych and funk, or maybe some Japanese city pop and some Sumatran folk. And after everybody’s chilled with that, it’s time to turn on some electro-swing, and then I’ll start playing international songs, because we’re in ‘international waters.’ Each block from one genre will lead into something else, like we’re hitting these waves or these islands, and we’re going on this journey to look for treasure and gold, but the treasure is just music.”
McDaniel grew up in the Cincinnati suburbs, but after his father had a heart attack and had to choose early retirement, his parents wanted to return to their home state of Tennessee. McDaniel estimates he was 13 or 14 when the family settled in Townsend, and by that point, his musical tastes already were broad, he said.
“I kind of grew up genre-less, in the era of AM becoming FM, and in Cincinnati, there was one black station, WBLZ, and one modern rock station, WEDN, that were big, and they were both close on the dial,” he said. “I went back and forth, and because of that, I started getting into R&B, soul and funk, and then there was this modern rock station — not classic, but modern rock — and that kind of helped lead me down the road listening to different things.”
He bought his first three albums at a Cincinnati-area flea market, he recalled: “Parallel Lines” by Blondie, “Combat Rock” by The Clash and “Dog and Butterfly,” by Heart. His parents were indifferent to music, for the most part, but they did introduce him to Gary Greenwald, a conservative pastor who made waves in the 1980s as part of a crusade against popular music that he deemed satanically influential. All that served to do, McDaniel chuckled, was to expand his musical tastes.
“His books taught me some rock ‘n’ roll trivia, because that’s how I learned about Nazareth and Cheap Trick — bands I hadn’t even heard of yet!” he said.
After high school, he spent six years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a way “to get out of Townsend, see the world, prove myself and serve my country,” he said, and he found that music was a bridge between cultures among his fellow Marines.
“In the late ’80s and early ’90s, we were a bunch of white, poor, rural kids; poor black kids from the city; poor Hispanic kids trying to make their way in this country; poor Filipinos who felt loyal to America; and Native Americans,” he said. “But we were all in this infantry unit together, and we all shared music. I remember being in Okinawa and paying $1 for three videos, and all of us in there listening to Salt-N-Pepa and Aerosmith and Guns N’ Roses and MC Hammer.”
The Navy also introduced him to the water: He was stationed aboard a Naval vessel for six months and attended small boat school, as well as taking sailing lessons in his off time. That played a role in choosing the title of “captain” for his entertainment alter ego, he added. Back home in Townsend, his record collection continued to grow, as his tastes expanded and he began to add to the albums he had been buying since boyhood. When a friend — Trent Gilland, one of the co-owners of the now closed downtown pub Public House on High — suggested that McDaniel bring his records out to spin for patrons, however, McDaniel wasn’t so sure.
“It was about three years ago, and he knew I collected stuff from around the world and in different genres, but when he suggested it, I was like, ‘Trent, that’s the dumbest thing I ever heard. No one’s going to be up for that,’” McDaniel said with a chuckle. “So I did it one night, with just one record player, and people showed up who have been following the Voyage for three years now. And so I picked up two turntables and a mixer, redefined how I wanted things, and that’s how it became the Vinyl Voyage.”
For McDaniel, there’s an art form to what he does that involves so much more than dropping a needle onto a spinning platter. Every show needs to have a flow, so that there’s no jarring transition from one song to the next. The dual turntables and the mixer allow him to make those transitions seamless, and the expeditions involve a great deal of after-hours homework on McDaniel’s part as well.
“I’ve listened to some of my records so many times that I know them already; others, the first time I get them, I’ll sit inside and listen to them, then listen to them again later that week, then listen to them a third time, and that’s when I’ll put a sticky note on the plastic sleeve about what would be good for the Voyage and what I think people will like,” he said. “It can’t be, ‘This is a cool song!,’ because sometimes what I think is cool is not going to fly on the Voyage.”
He’s also an old-school deejay, meaning that he allows each song to finish rather than manipulating turntables to change up the songs or chop them together. There’s still a great deal of timing involved, and over time, he’s gotten intuitive at creating a pleasing soundscape that’s uninterrupted by long pauses or abrupt changeovers. And at the end of the night, when attendees are asking him to tell them about specific tracks, that’s when “Capt.” Ed McDaniel feels a certain sense of mission accomplishment.
“As I’m playing this stuff, I kind of have an ear of what people like, and I try not to play stuff that’s super out there and requires homework,” he said. “It’s easy for people to not to relate and tune out, but the people who do show up kind of want something different, something they don’t hear on the radio and something they don’t have on their playlists. It’s fun to see people throw up their phones during a song and try to Shazam what it is, because a lot of times it doesn’t pick it up because of the background noise, or because it’s not on there.
“Bomba Estéreo, for example, is psychedelic bossanova. Or I might play ‘Soleil Soleil,’ a 1984 Arabic disco hit by Ahmed Fakroun. It helps me out knowing what people like, though, because I can sit at home and listen to any of this by myself and be happy, and I could play the most obscure stuff I really dig and think I’m educating people, when I’m really boring people and they don’t come back.
“But I love it when they come up, and we talk, and I can educate them and they can tell me what they like, and we both go down this rabbit hole,” he added. “And the next time I see them, they’ve got Spotify lists based on songs I’ve played them — and that’s what the Voyage is all about: taking them to places they’ve never been. Every one of my Voyages are different, and I’m just trying to have a conversation with people through music, and I’m trying to take them on a journey across these unknown seas.”
