Remembering back to her time as a teenage girl growing up in the Canadian provide of Alberta, Terri Clark idolized Reba.
Back then, of course, you had to use her full name: Reba McEntire, but these days, Clark told The Daily Times recently, that’s not necessary. It’s just Reba, but her younger self knew all those early hits, had the posters and even had a laminated fan club card.
This week, Reba announced a fall tour, and billed as a special guest is none other than Clark herself, who McEntire refers to as “my buddy.”
“I took that original fan club card, framed it and gave it to her, and I think it’s still hanging in her office,” Clark said. “We had dinner the other night and were talking about this tour, and she’s just so much fun.”
Clark does a pretty spot-on Reba impression, so well done that she gets tickled, and you can hear it in her voice: Even though she’s a ’90s country darling enjoying a resurgence through contemporary artists who pledge allegiance to that era, as well as a Westwood One radio host nominated for a Country Music Association Award as a deejay this year, she’s enjoying every second of a country music career that brings her to The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint in Maryville on Saturday night.
It’s a fundraiser for United Way of Blount County, and for Clark, it’s an opportunity to get back to the sort of shows at which she made her bones after leaving Medicine Hat for Nashville following her graduation from high school in 1987. Back then, she found work at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, one of only a few live music establishments in a Music City that’s changed drastically over the past three decades, she said.
“When I came here, Tootsie’s was one of two or three places that had live music,” she said. “Lower Broadway was seedy! There were pawnshops and peep shows, and it was most definitely not the Las Vegas it is now. Nashville today feels like if you went to your high school reunion 30 years later, and you saw the girl who was kind of the plain Jane, but really nice, but all of the sudden she’s showing up with fake boobs and fake lips and bleached hair. You think, ‘Well, it’s different, but I don’t know if it’s better!’
“I don’t even really go downtown anymore, because it’s lost a lot of its charm, unfortunately. A lot of people really miss that small community, best-kept-secret that Nashville used to be. Now, it’s Las Vegas on steroids. Music Row is now condo row, and I don’t know if I would get a deal today. I just don’t know.”
Things happen the way they’re supposed to, she’s quick to add, and for Clark, that big break happened with producer Keith Stegall first signed her in 1994. She became part of a wave of neo-traditionalists whose embrace of down-to-earth themes and elements of bluegrass that executives had steered clear of for a years out of fear of country becoming pigeonholed as music for bumpkins found favor among fans.
With more than 5 million albums sold, critically acclaimed international tours, and hit singles such as “Better Things To Do,” “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “Girls Lie Too,” “Northern Girl” and “I Just Wanna Be Mad,” Clark became known as much for her loyalty to tradition as for the classic-sounding vocals that made her sound like the second coming of Linda Ronstadt. Over the course of 12 studio albums that charted in both the United States and Canada, she was one of the most recognizable of the ’90s female country artists because of her iconic cowboy hat, and before long, she had her own young fans who acted as starstruck as she once did the first time she met Reba.
“That’s the thing with Reba, is that she’s so real and so authentic and kind and sweet that when you’re around her, after you get over the fact you’re in the presence of an icon and a legend, she’s just a down-to-earth friend — but that initial shock every time I’m around her takes a minute to wear off! But even though I’m not an A-list headliner who’s playing arenas, when I was really heavily influenced by Reba in the early ’80s, it was really before she became this huge, monster star.
“But she was still the biggest star in the world to me at that time, and so I recognize that when somebody meets me and acts that way because something profound of mine is something they’ve connected with. And that’s the most humbling feeling. It can be a little bit awkward, because I don’t see what the fuss is about all the time, but I accept it and say thank you, and I always, always appreciate the fact they admire something I’ve done.”
These days, her accomplishments include more than just music. In 2016, she became the host of the classic country program “Country Gold” on Westwood One, and while part of the appeal is having a country star behind the microphone, her passion for traditional sounds has built on the program’s success.
“We’re on over 200-plus affiliates, and I love taking advantage of my fame to get an opportunity like that to feature music I love and my friends in the business,” she said. “My passion for this show has been one of the reasons it’s so successful, because I think there’s something special about an artist talking to another artist. It’s not as formal, because it has more of a casual atmosphere about it.”
Hence this year’s CMA nomination — but singing songs is still just as big of a passion as spinning them has become. When COVID-19 shut down the industry, she took advantage of the opportunity to creatively recharge, and she’s still riding that wave, waiting on the muse to strike. She’s in no hurry — the platinum albums on the wall of her office are proof that when it does strike, she’ll find another way to connect with her fans — and in the meantime, she’s enjoying one of her busiest touring years in quite a while.
“I think there’s a bit of a resurgence for ’90s country, and I think we owe it to some of the newer artists for talking about it,” Clark said. “Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, Cole Swindell — these are people who were really influenced by this era that me and my friends were a part of, and thanks to them talking us up, we’ve been exposed to names and faces these fans may not have known otherwise, but they’ve been inspired to seek out.
“They’re finding us, and they’re showing up when we play. I’ll look out at the audience sometimes and see fans on the front row singing along to every song, and I’ll think, ‘You weren’t even born when this song came out!’ And that’s just pretty cool.”
