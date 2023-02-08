Allie Colleen may not be a household name — at least not yet — but given the wealth of accolades and accomplishments she’s achieved up until now, that particular distinction may not be long in coming.
She’s been named an Artist to Watch by People Country Magazine, Nashville Music Guide’s Artists to Watch for 2023, various Artist To Watch listings by other prestigious publications, Artist of the Week courtesy of the “Bobby Bones Top 30 Countdown,” one of three artists considered “On the Verge” by Nash News, and a Top Ten contender on the Women in Country Playlists. So too, she can claim more than 351,000 followers on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok combined.
“I am proud of what I have accomplished, very proud,” Colleen said. “My very first release was a song called “Work in Progress” and the chorus is ‘I’m the best I’ve ever been, but not the best I’ll ever be.’ To me, that’s what it’s all about. Progress. I am so proud of what we have done but there is no doubt in my mind I am not the best I’ll ever be. I’m very eager to see what happens next!”
She shouldn’t have to wait long. Her recently released debut album, Stones, has already garnered a wealth of critical acclaim. A set of songs that reflect and define her life in precise and personal terms, it’s the culmination of her pursuit of performing that began at an early age. Yet despite the fact that she remains a relative newcomer, she possesses a delivery that takes its cue from timeless tradition, positioning her midway between classic country and a contemporary country sound.
“Our sound is definitely growing into something that honestly surprises me,” Colleen said. “When I get to play with my band, the songs are huge and lean a little to the alt rock side. I have been singing and writing since I was eight years old, and that leaves a lot of time to wonder where my place is in the world of music. I grew up on pop music and contemporary country, but nothing tells a story like traditional country music. My sound and style are truly my own — something I am proud of and have worked hard to shape. I am not really one to fit in a box. So the best I can tell you is, come out to a show and see for yourself!”
Not surprisingly then, Colleen enjoys what she does, something that’s quite obvious when it comes to her passion and pursuits. “Making music for a living will always blow my mind,” Colleen said. “There have been a lot of amazing moments — the success of our first radio single, playing the Bluebird, the success I have had with streaming and performing, working with some of those I consider the most talented musicians and writers on the planet, and most of all, making relationships and building a community with them. Having a place to belong is pretty special.”
Nevertheless, Colleen realizes that building a career in the music business isn’t especially easy. “This business is tough,” she said. “Honestly, it feels impossible to figure out at times. Comparison is the thief of joy; we all know that. It goes without saying there are things I wish would happen sooner, and so on, but at the end of the day I am so honored to be given each opportunity.”
Colleen, who performs at the Open Chord in Knoxville on Friday, Feb. 10, is no stranger to East Tennessee audiences. Her first local performance was at WDVX’s Blue Plate Special a few years back. “The Open Chord music shop and venue has been generous to let us continue to come back,” she said. “This February will be the third year I’ve played there, and the crowd is always so intimate and attentive. It’s like playing for a room of old friends.”
At the same time, she said the audience can also expect something special.
“I am a performer, but before that I am a storyteller,” she said. “A venue like The Open Chord allows me to really expand on the intent of the songs, not only the performances of them. I tell a lot of stories and explain where the music came from. I get to show the audience who Allie Colleen is, not only as a singer and musician, but as a songwriter as well. It’s always a blast, and a venue I look very much forward to returning to.”
As for the rest of what the future holds, Colleen is naturally quite optimistic.
“It’s about doing what I love and being happy,” she said. “Yes, I have my bucket list venues and my goals. Yes, I will play them and accomplish all of it. I know I will. But doing all these things, and also being happy and healthy both mentally and physically is top priority and something I’ve worked very hard for, and will continue to work very hard for… I look forward to meeting anyone who spends a moment of their time investing in who and what Allie Colleen is.”
