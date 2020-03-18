Andy Sneed has one of the most difficult jobs any artist ever undertakes.
Armed with nothing more than a guitar, his voice and a supply of songs and stories, he makes it his mission to keep a crowd entertained. It’s a path he’s pursued for the past eight years with a decided purpose and passion.
It’s a pursuit that was fostered early on. Like most kids, Sneed’s initial musical encounters were with the records he heard around his house. The youngest of five children, he was drawn to the albums that populated his siblings’ record collections, which at the time included a rather diverse lot that ranged from pop purveyors like Earth, Wind & Fire and Elton John, to more somewhat adventurous efforts by the Cars, Devo, U2 and REM. It was, he recalls, the era of MTV and the progressive heyday of album-oriented radio, as well as the sounds that were finding a home on college radio as well.
At the time, he and his brothers and sisters also were encouraged to learn music on their own.
“We were all either in choirs or in the band at school,” he recalled. “In the mid-’80s, for whatever reason, a lot of kids like myself were going out and buying guitars and drums and forming bands. That’s really how I started playing and writing songs.”
The lessons instilled in Sneed early on still serve him well. These days, when he’s not practicing law as a Maryville estate attorney, Sneed, 50, is frequently found in the intimate environs of local clubs, coffee shops and listening rooms with guitar in hand, singing songs of his own as well as a few choice covers that hearken back to his adolescence in the ‘70s and ‘80s.
“My own songs are a pretty eclectic mix, some a little more poppy, some more folky, some in more of a rock vein,” Sneed said. “During my performances, I usually talk a bit about my songs and where they come from.”
Like most solo performers, Sneed knows the challenges of going it alone as a solo singer-songwriter. However he also realizes the rewards.
“When you play solo with an acoustic guitar, it’s all on you; there’s no band there to help cover the mistakes.,” he said. “You’re singing, playing the guitar, trying to remember the words and the chords, and you have to do all that reasonably well while also managing your own nerves. At the same time, that’s part of the thrill of it.”
The thrills are magnified when the music hits its mark. That in itself is an accomplishment Sneed finds especially satisfying.
“What’s most rewarding is connecting with people through the music,” he reflects. “Seeing someone nod, or hearing someone laugh at a particular point in the song, and knowing that the connection was made. That said, there’s also a lot of satisfaction in the playing itself. I just enjoy doing it.”
Sneed nods to the Cars’ Ric Ocasek, Bob Mould of Husker Du and The Who’s Pete Townshend among his biggest heroes — “guys who were songwriters as well as players and singers.” He said that each had an outspoken attitude that stirred their creativity without falling prey to what others might think.
His own songwriting follows suit. He describes it as an internal process that isn’t tied to any particular process.
“In my experience, songwriting is like any other pursuit, in that you have to make space in your life for it,” he said. “Ideas will often come out of nowhere or at unexpected or inconvenient times, and I have to be ready and willing to work with them when they do. Usually it’s just a line of lyrics and a scrap of melody, and I just follow where it leads until it’s done.
“Sometimes it happens fast, sometimes I really have to work on it for a while, but sometimes I have to put it aside and come back to it later. I pretty much always work on lyrics and music simultaneously, because I conceive of them as being together; one doesn’t exist without the other. I don’t start with, ‘I’m going to write a song about X.’ Rather, when I’m done I tend to say, ‘What’s that about?’”
Operating in a kind of folk/rock noir — Daily Times writer Steve Wildsmith once described his sound as “a cross between David Byrne and David Wilcox” — Sneed recorded a couple of albums early on: the tellingly titled “Before I See 40” and a follow-up, “I Don’t Break Down Much.” They can still be found on CD Baby and Spotify. In addition, several of the songs can be streamed on his website, www.andysneedmusic.com. Sneed also said that he has another recording in the works, a six-song EP titled “Pack It Up” that he made in Nashville.
“It’s the first project I’ve done that’s professionally recorded, mixed and mastered, and we’ve done it with full instrumentation,” he added. “I really like how it’s sounding and I’m excited for other people to hear it.”
In the meantime Sneed expressed satisfaction with what’s he’s accomplished in his career so far. He also hopes that artists like himself will be given even more opportunities to perform in public.
“I am pleased and really grateful that there are venues in Blount County and elsewhere that want to have me play,” said Sneed, who was originally scheduled to play Saturday in Maryville but, out of concerns over the coronavirus, will perform a live concert streamed from his Facebook page. “I wish there were more places that wanted to host solo performers, because I’d love to play out more.”
