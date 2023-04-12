In many ways, we are all a product of our early beginnings, and borne from relevance to our roots. Afton Wolfe is no exception. Born and raised in Mississippi, and performing tonight at Preservation Pub in Knoxville, he absorbed the seminal strains of American music that were so vital to blues, country and rock and roll. He further nurtured his musical quest by spending time in New Orleans where the combination of jazz, zydeco, creole, and gospel music instilled added influences.
Nevertheless, Wolfe can’t specifically pinpoint how those earlier encounters continue to resonate in the music he makes today. “I wish I could explain how, but it’s beyond my comprehension, and it’s something I’ve only appreciated and given much thought to in the last ten years or so,” he said. “Having been away from Mississippi for a couple of decades — and then learning more about the real history of Mississippi music — have made me realize how much of an impact that place had on me. My parents are from the birthplace of the blues — the Mississippi Delta — and I spent my summers during my childhood there. I lived in the birthplace of country music, Meridian, Mississippi, not only where Jimmie Rodgers is from, but also where the last queen of the Roma Gypsies is buried. And then we moved to Hattiesburg, where the first rock’n’ roll notes were ever recorded, and a short drive from the birthplace of jazz, New Orleans. Growing up, I was looking for anything that wasn’t from Mississippi, but now I realize that it was always all from there.”
Wolfe’s first band experience was back in the late ‘90s with Hattiesburg post-alternative pop outfit Red Velvet Couch. It provided him with an apprenticeship of sorts that helped develop his stage presence and production expertise. He released a series of albums with various bands after that, eventually moving to Nashville where he continued that musical quest. It also resulted in his much-delayed solo effort EP, “Petronius’ Last Meal” in 2020.
That was followed that by “Kings for Sale,” another outing that defies specific description while remaining true to Wolfe’s multi-hued muse. An upcoming EP titled “Twenty-Three,” promises to maintain those ambitious intentions.
“I try not to let myself feel too proud of anything, because it’s so hard to tell the difference between luck and merit,” Wolfe said. “Pride is just gratitude when I’m doing it right. So, what I am most grateful for, and thus what I’m most proud of, is the work we did during those three days recording Kings For Sale. It was a lot of work, and I’m happy with the way the recordings came out, and proud of and grateful for the people who worked so hard on that with me.”
Nevertheless, Wolfe said that there’s no overriding concept that determines his direction. “Each release is like a snapshot, and for the most part, they’re self-contained,” he said. “But the meaning sometimes isn’t known to me until the compilation and ordering are complete.
He added that relocating to Nashville in 2003 proved to be a positive — and necessary — step as well. “I moved there for a myriad of reasons, mainly needing to escape where I was at the time,” Wolfe said. “When I had to leave where I was, I chose Nashville, because of music. I moved away from Nashville in 2013, and I lived in Washington State. When things didn’t really pan out there, I moved back to Nashville in 2017, where a lot of people I really love are, including my best friend at the time and my wife now, and my family.”
Nevertheless, when it comes to making music, Wolfe doesn’t necessarily believe it needs to be a democratic process.
“I’m not hard to work with, but I’m not capable of being in a relationship with three or four other people that revolves around music,” he said. “Music is too important to me to be democratic, especially when I’ve found the song. So, basically, I’m controlling when it comes to music. I typically play with the same folks most of the time, although there’s some variance, because there are lots of musicians in Nashville, and there are lots of opportunities for talented people to play music. Since I prefer talented people, I am not always able to secure the same people I want for every show. That’s the one thing about a band that’s preferable to the solo setting. You play with the same people over and over, and the connection can expand the possibilities of each song. But I have that a lot with the others that I’ve been lucky and grateful and proud enough to work with multiple times. And, the flip side is that I can bring on new people to feature and expand my perspective.”
He said he is particularly pleased to play in these parts once again. “Every time I’ve played Knoxville, I’ve found people with their eyes open and their antennae up, looking to connect with the music. I think there’s something about having a university nearby — that energy of learning and discovering makes for a good environment for folks like me who are a little different than maybe what some people are used to. The curious mind is more receptive perhaps.”
In that regard, Wolfe shares some promises of his own.
“I want to invoke magic from the attendees by mixing a potent cocktail of dynamic songs,” he said. “Folks can expect me to give my entire soul on the stage, backed up by incredibly talented musicians who give me the freedom to go a little crazy. They can expect a good bit of my own songs, with some delightful treats sprinkled in.”
