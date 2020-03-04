With a lot of book-to-film adaptations, I’ve already read the source material, but in the case of “All the Bright Places” by Jennifer Niven, the story was relatively unknown. The book has been highly acclaimed, and it’s been on my to-read list forever, but I hadn’t gotten around to it. It was admittedly refreshing not to know what was coming in the film.
That also means I had no warning at the darkness or depressing subject matter I was about to experience.
“All the Bright Places” stars Elle Fanning as Violet, a teenage girl battling depression, anxiety and grief over her sister’s death. Her sister was Violet’s best friend. After her death in a car accident, Violet withdrew into herself. She’s refused to ride in cars and shut herself off from her friends. Her sister may have lost her life, but Violet stopped living hers.
And then she meets Finch (Justice Smith). He comes across Violet as she’s standing on the ledge of a bridge, the very same bridge where her sister died. Finch convinces her to come down, which begins an unlikely friendship.
It’s unlikely because Violet doesn’t want anything to do with Finch. She’s so buried inside herself that she can’t see room to let anyone else in. Finch, though, doesn’t take “no” for an answer. He uses a school project to push Violet out of her comfort zone. Eventually, he pushes his way past her defenses, and the two become romantically involved.
It’s not a simple relationship, though. While Violet has emotional issues to work through, Finch has problems of his own. He’s bullied by schoolmates, who call him “The Freak,” and he struggles with outbursts and moments of anger. As he tells Violet, he does things without thinking. He also frequently disappears, leaving his friends and family wondering if he’s all right.
“All the Bright Places” is a raw look at depression and suicide, Each of these teens is dealing with something dark. The more I watched Finch, the more I wondered if he was suffering from some kind of mania or bipolar disorder. He loves making Violet smile and knows how to bring her out of her shell, but he also has extremely low moments that were scary and downright dangerous. I also struggled with how hard he pushed Violet. Ultimately, it was good for her, but at the same time, I question if it was truly a healthy relationship.
You see, “All the Bright Places” is also supposed to be this sweet love story of two broken people finding each other. And it is. In a certain light. Finch helps Violet heal. He helps her recognize that life is worth living. But, at the same time, he shuts her out. He pushes Violet, but when she pushes him, he lashes out or just disappears, He basically forces his way into her life — at one point, he’s sleeping on her lawn to convince her to hang out with him — but there’s a line that I have to wonder if he crosses at times.
Both Fanning and Smith are a bit wooden, so I struggled to see the chemistry between Violet and Finch. Honestly, though, that could also be because I wanted her to set boundaries with him. But, at the same time, I understood why she couldn’t, and I understood why he pushed. Anxiety and depression are dark beasts that are difficult to fight. When you add in the fear of rejection or losing someone you love it, they’re downright crippling.
“All the Bright Places” deals with very heavy subject matter. In the aftermath of “Thirteen Reasons Why,” that’s very necessary. It’s a story that could be extremely difficult for a lot of folks to watch. After seeing it, I’m not sure I could handle reading the book, which I’ve heard is an even darker tale. After finishing the film, I found myself looking for something lighter, and I finally ended my night with “The New Girl” on Netflix.
“All the Bright Places” is about the conversations we struggle to have, with ourselves and with those we love. Finch doesn’t know how to connect with anyone, not even Violet. Violet finally tells her father (played by Luke Wilson) about her incident on the bridge — his response is underwhelming, by the way — but she’s kept so many feelings bottled up.
While the film’s storytelling and characterizations struggled at times, it offers a look at something that needs to be addressed, and I hope it helps not only teenagers but adults learn to speak out and cope. I won’t be checking it out again, though.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.