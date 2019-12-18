A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood
PG | 108 minutes
A jaded writer learns about empathy, kindness and decency from Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers.
Showtimes: 1:30, 5:15, 8:00
Black Christmas
PG-13 | 92 minutes
A mysterious cloaked killer stalks and terrorizes a group of sorority sisters during Christmastime.
Showtimes: 1:40, 4:20
Cats
PG | 109 minutes
A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.
Showtimes: 7:00, 9:55
Dark Waters
PG-13 | 131 minutes
Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Mark Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world’s largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything — his future, his family, and his own life — to expose the truth.
Showtimes: 1:55
Ford v Ferrari
PG-13 | 152 minutes
Academy Award winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in “Ford v Ferrari,” based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.
Showtimes: 2:00, 2:50
Frozen II
PG | 104 minutes
Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world.
Showtimes: 1:45, 2:15, 4:10, 5:15, 6:20, 9:00
Jumanji: The Next Level
PG-13 | 114 minutes
The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.
Showtimes: 4:30, 5:00, 7:20, 8:15, 10:05 BigD: 2:00 RealD 3D: 5:50
Knives Out
PG-13 | 131 minutes
When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.
Showtimes: 2:20
Last Christmas
PG-13 | 102 minutes
Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa’s elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true. Starring Madison Ingoldsby, Emma Thompson and Boris Isakovic.
Showtimes: 3:40
Midway
PG-13 | 138 minutes
the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy that marked a pivotal turning point in WWII, is retold based on the events. The story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds is told.
Showtimes: 3:55
Richard Jewell
R | 132 minutes
During the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, security guard Richard Jewell discovers a suspicious backpack under a bench in Centennial Park. With little time to spare, he helps to evacuate the area until the incendiary device inside the bag explodes. Hailed as a hero who saved lives, Jewell’s own life starts to unravel when the FBI names him the prime suspect in the bombing.
Showtimes: 2:15, 4:55, 7:55
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
PG-13 | 142 minutes
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.
Showtimes: 6:30, 7:30, 8:00, 9:00, 10:15 BigD: 6:00, 9:45 RealD 3D: 7:00, 10:30
