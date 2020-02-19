1917
R | 119 minutes
At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers — Blake’s own brother among them.
Showtimes: 2:15, 5:05, 7:55
Bad Boys for Life
R | 124 minutes
Old-school cops team up with an elite unit to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel.
Showtimes: 2:10, 5:00, 7:45
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
R | 109 minutes
When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.
Showtimes: 2:05, 3:15, 7:45
Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island
PG-13 | 110 minutes
In Blumhouse’s new spin on Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.
Showtimes: 2:45, 5:20, 8
Brahms: The Boy II
PG-13 | 86 minutes
Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.
Showtimes: 7
The Call of the Wild
PG | 110 minutes
Adapted from the beloved literary classic, “The Call of the Wild” vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team — and later its leader — Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master. As a live-action/animation hybrid, “The Call of the Wild” employs cutting edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic — and emotionally authentic — characters.
Showtimes: 6, 7:30
Dolittle
PG | 101 minutes
After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.
Showtimes: 2:40, 5:15, 7:55
Downhill
R | 86 minutes
Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in this biting comedy.
Showtimes: 2:20, 4:45, 7:55
Frozen II
PG | 104 minutes
Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey.
Showtimes: 4:50
The Gentleman
R | 113 minutes
“The Gentleman” follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him (featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant).
Showtimes: 5:10
Jumanji: The Next Level
PG-13 | 114 minutes
The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.
Showtimes: 2, 4:55, 7:25
The Photograph
PG-13 | 106 minutes
When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Issa Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (LaKeith Stanfield).
Showtimes: 2, 4:35, 7:15
Sonic the Hedgehog
PG | 98 minutes
Based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega, “Sonic the Hedgehog” tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Showtimes: 2:05, 4:30, 7, BigD: 2:35, 5:05
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
PG-13 | 142 minutes
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away in the riveting conclusion of the seminal Star Wars saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come as the Sith and Jedi battle with the fate of the galaxy depending on the outcome.
Showtimes: 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.