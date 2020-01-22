1917
R | 119 minutes
At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers — Blake’s own brother among them.
Showtimes: 1:45, 4:30, 7:20
Bad Boys for Life
R | 124 minutes
Old-school cops team up with an elite unit to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel.
Showtimes: 1:35, 3:50, 6:55
Dolittle
PG | 101 minutes
After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.
Showtimes: 1:30, 4:00, 7:20 BigD: 2:00, 4:35, 7:15
Frozen II
PG | 104 minutes
Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world.
Showtimes: 4:10, 6:55 Sing-Along: 1:15
The Gentleman
R | 113 minutes
“The Gentleman” follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him (featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant).
Showtimes: 7:00
Jumanji: The Next Level
PG-13 | 114 minutes
The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.
Showtimes: 1:10, 4:05, 6:40
Just Mercy
PG-13 | 137 minutes
A powerful and thought-provoking true story, “Just Mercy” follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned.
Showtimes: 1:00, 4:05, 6:50
Knives Out
PG-13 | 131 minutes
When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.
Showtimes: 1:10, 4:00, 7:00
Like a Boss
R | 83 minutes
Best friends Mia and Mel run their own cosmetics company — a business they built from the ground up. But they’re also in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a buyout offer from an industry titan proves too tempting to pass up. The beauty business is now about to get ugly as the proposal puts Mia and Mel’s lifelong friendship to the ultimate test.
Showtimes: 1:25, 4:40
Little Women
PG | 135 minutes
Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters — four young women each determined to live life on her own terms — is both timeless and timely. Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.
Showtimes:1:00, 4:05, 7:10
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
PG-13 | 142 minutes
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away in the riveting conclusion of the seminal Star Wars saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come as the Sith and Jedi battle with the fate of the galaxy depending on the outcome.
Showtimes: 1:00, 3:45, 6:45
The Turning
PG-13 | 95 minutes
For more than 100 years, a deeply haunting tale has been passed down to terrify audiences. DreamWorks Pictures’ “The Turning” takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear.
Showtimes: 7:00
Underwater
PG-13 | 95 minutes
“Underwater” is a film that follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.
Showtimes: 1:40, 4:20
