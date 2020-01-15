1917
R | 119 minutes
At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers — Blake’s own brother among them.
Showtimes: 1:30, 4:20, 7:15 BigD: 2:00
Bad Boys for Life
R | 124 minutes
Old-school cops team up with an elite unit to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel.
Showtimes: 4:00, 7:00
Dolittle
PG | 101 minutes
After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.
Showtimes: BigD: 5:00, 7:30
Frozen II
PG | 104 minutes
Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world.
Showtimes: 1:30, 4:10, 7:30
Just Mercy
PG-13 | 137 minutes
A powerful and thought-provoking true story, “Just Mercy” follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned.
Showtimes: 1:50, 4:00, 7:10
Like a Boss
R | 83 minutes
Best friends Mia and Mel run their own cosmetics company — a business they built from the ground up. But they’re also in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a buyout offer from an industry titan proves too tempting to pass up. The beauty business is now about to get ugly as the proposal puts Mia and Mel’s lifelong friendship to the ultimate test.
Showtimes: 1:40, 5:05, 7:25
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
PG-13 | 142 minutes
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away in the riveting conclusion of the seminal Star Wars saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come as the Sith and Jedi battle with the fate of the galaxy depending on the outcome.
Showtimes: 1:00, 4:05, 6:45
Underwater
PG-13 | 95 minutes
“Underwater” is a film that follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.
Showtimes: 1:25, 5:00, 7:25
