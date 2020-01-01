A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood
PG | 108 minutes
A jaded writer learns about empathy, kindness and decency from Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers.
Showtimes: 2:55
Cats
PG | 109 minutes
A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.
Showtimes: 1:25, 4:05, 6:45, 9:25
Ford v Ferrari
PG-13 | 152 minutes
Academy Award winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in “Ford v Ferrari,” based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.
Showtimes: 5:50, 9:05
Frozen II
PG | 104 minutes
Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world.
Showtimes: 9:45, 12:45, 3:30, 6:15, 10:00
The Grudge (2020)
R | 94 minutes
Producer Sam Raimi brings us a twisted new take of the horror classic. Directed by Nicolas Pesce, “The Grudge” stars Andrea Riseborough, DemiAn Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin with Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver. With a screenplay by Pesce and a story by Pesce and Jeff Buhler, “The Grudge” is based on the film “Ju-On: The Grudge” written and directed by Takashi Shimizu.
Showtimes: 7:00, 9:35
Jumanji: The Next Level
PG-13 | 114 minutes
The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.
Showtimes: 10:30, 1:25, 4:15, 7:05, 9:50
Knives Out
PG-13 | 131 minutes
When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.
Showtimes: 11:45, 2:55, 6:00, 9:10
Little Women
PG | 135 minutes
Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters — four young women each determined to live life on her own terms — is both timeless and timely. Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.
Showtimes: 9:35, 12:40, 3:45, 6:50, 9:55
Richard Jewell
R | 132 minutes
During the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, security guard Richard Jewell discovers a suspicious backpack under a bench in Centennial Park. With little time to spare, he helps to evacuate the area until the incendiary device inside the bag explodes. Hailed as a hero who saved lives, Jewell’s own life starts to unravel when the FBI names him the prime suspect in the bombing.
Showtimes: 12:35, 3:45
Spies in Disguise
PG | 102 minutes
Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is ... not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril. “Spies in Disguise” is an animated comedy set in the high-octane globe-trotting world of international espionage.
Showtimes: 12:50, 3:25, 6:05 RealD 3D: 10:15, 8:50
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
PG-13 | 142 minutes
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the riveting conclusion of the seminal Star Wars saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come as the Sith and Jedi battle with the fate of the galaxy depending on the outcome.
Showtimes: 11:00, 11:30, 2:45, 6:30, 9:00, 9:30 BigD: 9:30, 1:15, 5:00, 8:45 RealD 3D: 10:15, 2:00, 5:45
Uncut Gems
R | 134 minutes
From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.
Showtimes: 11:40, 3:00, 6:15, 9:25
