1917
R | 119 minutes
At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers — Blake’s own brother among them.
Showtimes: 1:45, 4:40, 7:30
Bad Boys for Life
R | 124 minutes
Old-school cops team up with an elite unit to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel.
Showtimes: 4
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
R | 109 minutes
When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.
Showtimes: 2:10
Bloodshot
PG-13 | 109 minutes
Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force — stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not — but he’s on a mission to find out.
Showtimes: 5, 7:45
The Call of the Wild
PG | 110 minutes
Adapted from the beloved literary classic, “The Call of the Wild” vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team — and later its leader — Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master. As a live-action/animation hybrid, “The Call of the Wild” employs cutting edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic — and emotionally authentic — characters.
Showtimes: 1:55, 4:35, 7:15
Emma.
PG | 124 minutes
Handsome, clever and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.
Showtimes: 1:35, 4:25, 7:20
The Hunt
R | 90 minutes
In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of elites gathers for the first time at a remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of The Hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.
Showtimes: 7
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
PG-13| 93 minutes
The film tells the story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road, competing in hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four. The film stars The Tenderloins — Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano — and is produced by The Tenderloins, Chris Henchy and Funny or Die’s Jim Ziegler.
Showtimes: 2:20, 4:45
The Invisible Man
R | 110 minutes
A crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend.
Showtimes: 1:55, 4:50, 7:45
I Still Believe
PG | 116 minutes
From the makers of “I Can Only Imagine” comes the true life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp and his remarkable journey of love and loss that proves there is always hope amid tragedy and that faith tested is the only faith worth sharing.
Showtimes: 7, 7:30
Jumanji: The Next Level
PG-13 | 114 minutes
The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.
Showtimes: 1:40, 4:35, 7:25
Onward
PG | 110 minutes
Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.
Showtimes: 4:30 BigD: 2, 5, 8 RealD 3D: 1:30, 4:20
Sonic the Hedgehog
PG | 98 minutes
Based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega, “Sonic the Hedgehog” tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Showtimes: 2, 4:30, 7:10
