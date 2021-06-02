The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend provides residents and tourists alike with a glimpse of the old ways of Southern Appalachia, and Friday night, a guest artist will give deeper insight still.
Dom Flemons won a Grammy Award with his old band, the Carolina Chocolate Drops, but before it began and long after he left, he’s worked to keep stringband and Old Time music alive. His concerts are equal parts history lesson and musical performance, and nowhere is there a better fit for what he does than East Tennessee, the man who bills himself as a “songster” told The Daily Times recently.
“The songster is a musician who plays a lot of different types of material, and it was a term generally used for African American musicians and performers in the late 1900s,” Flemons said. “It describes sort of a musical jukebox that also served a social purpose of being able to entertain different audiences you might find, especially if you think of a place like Knoxville, where you had a burgeoning urban center that was growing in the South.
“The songster is wedged somewhere between the rural music that influenced some of the popular roots music we know now and popular songs of the time from Tin Pan Alley and New York City, and the combination of the two things began to take on a special groundswell in the early 1920s. The songsters began to develop what we now call blues and country music.”
Flemons first rose to national attention shortly after moving to North Carolina in 2005, where he met Justin Robinson and Rhiannon Giddens at the Black Banjo Gathering in Boone, North Carolina. They studied with the late Joe Thompson of Mebane, North Carolina, one of the last remaining black traditional stringband players before his death in 2012. He taught the trio African traditions that had been carried over to the Piedmont region.
The band won the Best Traditional Folk Album Grammy in 2010 for “Genuine Negro Jig,” but Flemons stepped away from the project in 2013 to dig deeper into American roots music as a solo artist. With an old hat atop his head, his signature plaid shirt and a pair of suspenders, he looks like a recently returned time traveler who went back to the heyday of Old Time music, having brought back folk songs that have long since been lost to time.
He plays them with an earnestness that’s both loving and studious, and he loves nothing more than to share his discoveries with those who find equal amounts of joy in those sounds of yesteryear.
“Songsters were musicians performing a multifaceted role by being able to perform multiple different styles of song, and to try to show people different examples of instruments and songs and anecdotes about those songs,” he said. “I try to show them the way American music is as multifaceted as we all feel around us in the current age. That multifaceted element is not limited to the current moment — it’s always existed, and I enjoy changing the lens of perception.”
He began releasing records under his own name even before leaving the Chocolate Drops, but as a solo artist, his work involved as much research as it did creation. In 2018, he released the album “Black Cowboys,” inspired by the black pioneers of the Old West and a book he discovered during a visit to family back in Arizona. From field recordings of ethnomusicologist Alan Lomax to songs unearthed by forgotten artists, he built a record that was nominated for another Grammy.
Last year, he released an “Omnibus” version of his 2014 record, “Prospect Hill,” which featured a number of his original works broken down to essential building blocks that highlight the songs in different styles and rhythmic patterns, he said. Doing so allowed him to draw on the training he received in the early days of the Chocolate Drops, he added.
“I spent time with quite a few different pickers that played in different styles, even in the same song,” he said. “There were different ways in which each performer attacked the rhythm and the beat, the way they do the changes, even the ways they used to sing the songs. It was all about taking those nuances down to the smallest element.”
Such a scholarly approach to music has made Flemons an in-demand performer at folk festivals, museums and art gatherings, as well as a lecturer and guest expert on numerous programs and television specials. His career as an educator, in fact, blossomed during COVID-19, when performance opportunities were limited, and he spent the past year — in addition to focusing more time on family and moving to Chicago — assessing his mission through the lens of his art.
“I saw that there was a need to expand and create awareness about African American music, and I found I was coming in at a time when stringband music was a new type of scholarship that hadn’t been discussed in modern times, so I was able to push that idea forward, and I’ve always made sure I was able to do that in my solo career,” he said. “Over time, there’s been a great response, and it’s been interesting to see that the conversation is still moving forward in finding an expansion of representation and also being able to lift up the stories of traditionally marginalized communities, whatever they might be.”
