Drive through downtown Maryville on a Friday night with the windows down, and you’ll hear it: signs of life, or at least live music, after a long silent spell imposed by COVID-19.
At downtown music venues, the bands have returned — to some places, anyway — as owners and managers work within the confines of COVID-19 precautions. Life isn’t back to where it was before the pandemic shuttered local businesses and darkened downtown stages, but it’s getting there — and for those who make their living in part due to weekend performances by area bands, that’s a good thing indeed.
“People are glad to get out again, and we’ve heard from a lot of people about how they’re glad we’re open,” said Philip Sharp, general manager for Two Doors Down on East Broadway Avenue in downtown Maryville. “We still get a lot of phone calls from people who don’t know and are asking if we are, or if we’re serving food, or if they can sit at the bar. But there’s been a lot of love from people who are glad we’re here.
“We get a lot of folks saying things like, ‘It’s my birthday in a couple of weeks, so I’m glad you’re open!’ That in itself is rewarding, because everything is still nuts right now. It’s nice to be able to provide a fun atmosphere where people can come and have a good time and leave their troubles at the door.”
Over at Brackins Blues Club, General Manager Christina Nore O’Rourke reports that business is better than expected, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights, when the venue features live bands. Not only are patrons appreciative of the entertainment, she added, the musicians themselves are grateful to be back as well.
“For the most part, they’re really happy to be playing,” she said. “There are a few who just aren’t comfortable coming back yet, and we support their decisions 100%. We’re taking as many precautions as possible ourselves — for example, we still haven’t brought our weekly jams back yet, because there’s not a good way to regulate those safely.
“And when the bands do play, they have to bring their own microphones, and we have the dance floor blocked off. We still have limited seating and a limited number of tables so we can space things out, but business is good.”
Some of that business, she added, is an influx of patrons from Knoxville, where many regular music venues are still closed or opening under a slow-rolled COVID-19 plan. There are no mask requirements for patrons, O’Rourke said. “We’re just not comfortable policing or enforcing that,” she said, adding that Brackins staff members are wearing them, and for now, most customers are simply grateful that there’s live music available, even if they have to drive from Knoxville to hear it.
“We’ve been getting some spillover from Knoxville, too, especially when the Knoxville bars were closing down at 10 p.m. in the city,” Sharp added. “We have signs up encouraging people to use social distancing, and we’re at a smaller capacity now.”
That means that some of the Two Doors clientele has to wait outside if the venue is full: A recent show by Johnathen “Johno” Clayton, the Greenback country singer who recently released his debut single, featured a line out the door, but the general mood among those who had to wait was congenial, Sharp said.
“We apologized, but everybody was cool about it, and we didn’t hear a lot of grumbling,” Sharp said. “When we first opened back in June, it was nuts at first, like people had forgotten how to act in public! But everybody’s back to being behaved, and even though we’re staying at 75% capacity on Friday and Saturday nights, I think people understand for the most part.”
Across Greenbelt Lake, at Waterfront Bar and Grill, new owner Matt Roberts is rebuilding the establishment from the ground up, in a lot of ways. He took ownership in mid-April, when state-mandated closures meant that the regulars who have made Waterfront a fixture of dining, drinking and live entertainment were absent. The bar’s older clientele hasn’t ventured back out en masse, and Roberts and his team are working on improving Waterfront and reaching out to new customers as well, he said.
“We’re trying to give Waterfront sort of a new image without changing the basics,” he said.
“It feels the same, but it looks a little newer. We’ve got new bar tops, we’ve done updates to the interior, and we have a draft beer system for the first time in 20 years. We’re keeping things very similar to the way it has been, but hopefully better.”
Once Waterfront reopened, the live music calendar was empty for the first few weeks, but as it’s returned, many of the bands play on the outside deck, if the weather cooperates.
When it doesn’t, they’re on the stage inside the front door, 15 to 20 feet from the nearest customers, and the smaller crowds are in keeping with safety protocols that are encouraged but not mandatory.
“Some of the bands prefer to wear masks when they play, but they’re oppressively hot, so most don’t,” Roberts said. “We don’t really have anybody get up and dance anymore, but we’ve been doing live music since June, and in June and July, we had a lot of people who were just happy they could go out again, sit outside and have a drink and listen to music. It’s been a regular thing ever since.”
At Waterfront, the bands and musicians perform on Thursdays and Fridays, and Saturdays are reserved for karaoke. Now that fall is around the corner, most of the bar’s patrons just want things to get back to normal as much as possible, but at other downtown Maryville venues, that’s still not possible yet.
Vienna Coffee House, located on College Street, is still not hosting music (and storytelling, by the Smoky Mountain Storytellers Association) on the weekend, mostly because late afternoon and
evening sales don’t make it viable to do so yet, according to owner John Clark.
“We do want to do it, as soon as we figure out a path forward that makes sense,” Clark said. “When we do, we’ll probably start out with the open mic nights on Thursdays, and we do want to eventually bring back music on Friday and Saturday nights, especially as the holidays get closer.”
Over at Bluetick Brewery (formerly Barley’s Maryville), booking manager Rocko Reynolds said that it’s just not economically feasible to schedule bands in the upstairs music room.
“We’re allowed to do it, but we can only seat a maximum of 54 people in there — nine tables of six people — and there’s no dancing, and it just doesn’t sound like a lot of fun that way,” she said. “We might start doing Robinella (Bailey, a long-time Blount musician) soon, but for right now, we’re not ready, and we’ve been using that room as overflow seating during these social distancing rules.”
In addition, Reynolds added, the upstairs pool tables are closed, and seating at the bar is not allowed. Business is picking back up from the COVID-19 downturn, but the amenities that made Bluetick a social hangout as well as a dining establishment aren’t back up to speed yet.
“We’ve brought back the entire staff, and the musicians are wanting to get back to work, too,” she said. “We have so many people asking when ‘Behind the Barn’ is going to start up again, but we obviously don’t have any answers. People do want it to come back, though. But since our pool tables are still closed, the bar atmosphere has changed drastically. We hope and assume we’ll get that back when we can let you sit at the bar, play pool and have fun again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.