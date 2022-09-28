An artist, entrepreneur and activist, Ani Difranco has made an indelible mark in an industry that was once indifferent to women, particularly those that dared define their own sexuality. As the founder of Righteous Babe Records over 30 years ago, she’s continued to make the music she felt compelled to create, without regard to the expectations of others.
“I pretty much learned as I went,” DiFranco said in retrospect. “I started with an idea, but figuring out how to make that idea real was a day-by-day, trial-and-error process. In a sense, I could say that renovating the music industry was much like renovating a building — which, by the way, I have also done my share of. First, you tear down a wall that you don’t think should be there, and then you realize you have to devise some alternate means of support. You need to move some pipes, so you learn a few things about plumbing. You discover dry rot, so you learn a few things about carpentry. Then, you reinforce some beams.”
Clearly then, DiFranco, who performs Wednesday night, Oct. 5 at the Bijou Theater in Knoxville, has always managed to do things her own way, especially when it comes to her artistic endeavors. “In the end, your record company may not be built as ‘professionally’ as the big guys do it,” she said. “But you built it with your own hands, damnit, and it’s yours! Who’s to say they’re the experts anyway? And what is life but the learning?”
In that regard, she’s certainly succeeded. A forerunner of the feminist music movement — one later embraced by artists such as the Indigo Girls and Brandi Carlile — she not only pioneered the DIY movement early on, but also broke musical boundaries as well, fusing punk, funk, hip hop, jazz, soul, and electronica, without ever losing her focus or intent. She’s shared stages with the likes of Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Pete Seeger, Kris Kristofferson, Bon Iver, Brand Carlile, Billy Bragg, Michael Franti, and Chuck D., documenting her efforts on a steady string of albums and a recent memoir, “No Walls and the Recurring Dream,” which climbed into the Top 10 on the New York Times best seller list.
“That’s an interesting question,” she replied when asked what inspires her art. “I just do what feels natural and I try to stay in the present, whether it works or not. I would say that my life’s biggest grace may be that interest and excitement push me forward. More than fear.”
Nevertheless, DiFranco has never been content to rest on her laurels. She’s demonstrated her commitment to causes she strongly believes in, including advocacy for women’s rights, responsible gun control legislation, reproductive rights, and encouraging voter turnout. In addition, she serves on the board of Roots of Music, a New Orleans-based organization that provides at-risk youth with support and musical education. “I couldn’t believe how closeted everyone still was in the ’80s and the ’90s!,” she said of her desire to lend her voice to those efforts. “What a joke! It’s weird how some very fundamental forms of oppression have perpetuated for so very long — and how many people need to participate, just to keep it going!”
In a sense, DiFranco has always been willing to put herself on the line in order to fight for those things she believes in so strongly. “It comes down to a willingness to make personal sacrifices,” she said. “That’s basically what everything always seems to come down to — sacrificing more immediate, self-serving interests for the interests of the whole, or for the long run. Of course, then, if you’re paying attention, you come to realize that there’s really no such thing as taking care of yourself without taking care of the whole! The whole is yourself!”
Inevitably, DiFranco said the effort has been worthwhile.
“It sure is great when a level of understanding about something reaches critical mass, and humanity takes a heaving lurch forward,” she said. “That’s for sure. And it sure is great to live long enough to see it.”
DiFranco’s certainly seen that recognition come her way. She’s been the recipient of numerous honors, awards and critical kudos, including a Grammy, the Woman of Courage Award from the National Organization for Women, the Gay/Lesbian American Music Award for Female Artist of the Year, and the Woody Guthrie Award. She received the Winnipeg Folk Festival’s Artistic Achievement Award in 2013, along with an honorary doctorate from the University of Winnipeg that same year. In 2017, she was recognized with the Outstanding Achievement for Global Activism Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award from A2IM, a nonprofit trade organization that represents independent record labels. Last year, she was named a Champion for Justice by the National Center for Lesbian Rights.
Still, even with all the accolades she’s been given, DiFranco continues to try and establish a higher bar, even though she said it’s not easy. “It is more and more intimidating,” she said. “I pine for the days of zero expectations, on anyone’s part. I have more skills and more experience than I did in my youth, but the pressures have also piled up around me… and I am well acquainted with regret.”
Regardless, she hasn’t lost her urge to continue. “I move forward more carefully,” she said. “I am more patient with the process. Low and behold, patience was the kind of thing that was missing all along. When all else fails, I just try to redirect my attention away from myself, and take it back to the whole.”
With a children’s book in the works, continued signings to the Righteous Babe roster, new songs, continued touring, continued Righteous Babe radio programing, and, she adds, a new herb garden, DiFranco appears as optimistic as ever. That extends to her upcoming concert. Asked what her audience can expect, she answers succinctly. “A great opener, a killer band, and a version of me that is even more grateful and joyful than the one they saw last!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.