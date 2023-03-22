“I’ve always loved Peter Pan,” said Kylie Martin Berry, who plays a principal role in the Appalachian Ballet’s upcoming production of Peter Pan. “I loved watching Mary Martin, and then Cathy Rigby, in the musical productions. I had the chance to see Cathy Rigby live when I was a teenager and it became my goal to get to dance the role… and fly!”
Berry’s dream comes true for the final time when the acclaimed dance company turns that iconic story into a full-length ballet at The Clayton Center for the Arts on Saturday April 1, and Sunday April 2.
For Berry, it was a mater of never saying never as far as adventures in the fabled place called Neverland were concerned. Berry danced the Peter Pan role in 2014 and 2019, but these upcoming performances will mark her final principal role for Appalachian Ballet Company. After suffering an Achilles tendon rupture in February 2022, she worked to get back into ballet form to be able to fly one more time in the role that’s always been one of her favorites.
The ballet was originally choreographed in 2010, by Berry’s mother, Amy Morton Vaughn, Artistic Director of the Appalachian Ballet Company. “Peter Pan was the first ballet by the company presented in the new Clayton Center of the Arts,” Vaughn said. “As the Clayton Center’s resident dance company, we showcased the flying as a nod to the public, one that made them aware of them of the possibilities that existed at the time. The company now performs three different shows each year, and with our production of Peter Pan, we have tweaked and continued to improve on that particular production.”
Berry’s wish, as part of her principal dancer retirement performance, was to have members of her family dance by her side. Berry’s younger sister and a professional dancer herself, Laura Morton La Russa, will dance the role of Tinkerbell, while Berry’s brother in law, James La Russa, will perform as Captain Hook. Both of the La Russas dance professionally in Atlanta. For her part, Berry will continue in her roles as the company’s Associate Director, teacher, rehearsal mistress and choreographer, all in addition to her responsibilities as the President of the Regional Dance America/ Southeast and the social media director for Regional Dance America as a whole.
Other dancers taking part in the production include Madelyn Barber as Wendy Darling, Charlotte Boschweiler as John Darling and Charlie Taylor as Michael Darling. Mary Grace Taylor and Josiah Merli will take the roles of the Darling children’s parents. The role of Tiger Lily will danced by Gianna Brace, a member of Appalachian Dance Company who was recently accepted into the Royal Danish Ballet summer program. Micah Merli will play Hooks comic foil Smee. Maryville College students Katelyn Compton, Calista Jones and Annamae Sterling will be featured in leading roles as well. In addition, Vaughn promises that there will be no shortage of Indians and Lost Boys, as well as a drum circle, a lavish set and spectacular costuming.
“This ballet is full of adventures, and 1,000 Blount County school students will be treated to a school matinee on March 31st at no charge,” Vaughn added. “As part of Appalachian Ballet’s educational outreach program, this project is being supported, in whole or in part, by a federal grant awarded to the state of Tennessee by the U. S. Department of the Treasury. With donations from The Clayton Family Foundation and Mr. James Macri, the students will not have to pay for their transportation. The Appalachian Ballet Company is delighted to be sharing this production with those students.”
Naturally, the upcoming production has special meaning for Berry herself. She said that playing the title role was her ultimate goal since early on.
“In high school, my drama class project was to do a scene from Peter Pan,” she said. “I played Wendy, but I’d whisper Peter’s lines for my partner under my breath. And later, while dancing professionally in Charlotte, we did a scene from Peter Pan. I would walk around ‘crowing’ while trying to convince the choreographer to cast me. I played a princess instead. So, when I finally got the chance to perform the role in 2014, I was ecstatic, and it has since become my favorite role I’ve ever danced. And of course, the flying adds an extra special bit of fun! As my dancing days started winding down, I knew this would be how I wanted to exit the stage — as a character who embodies youthfulness, seeks adventures and makes the most out of every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.