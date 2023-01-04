Fascination — or in some cases, adulation — involving any given artist or ensemble is nothing unusual of course. Most music lovers will admit to having a particular favorite for whom they hold admiration, which, in some cases, veers to absolute obsession.
In the case of East Tennessee’s Fine Colombians, that fixation translates into a passion and pursuit that’s led them to replaying and recreating the music of Steely Dan. The band, which currently consists of lead singer, keyboardist, and arranger Dr. Kenneth Cott Eggert (or Dr. K for short), bassist Scott Robbins, guitarist Jake Byrd, drummer Kevin Krapf, saxophonist Dave Eckman, tenor saxophonist Robert Knapp, trumpet player Mike Spirko and vocalists Michelle Williams and Meredith Whitehead, takes its name from a line in the Steely Dan song “Hey 19”:
Cuervo Gold
The fine Colombian
Make tonight a wonderful thing
Not surprisingly then, the Fine Columbians excel in performing note for note reproductions of Steely Dan’s classic albums and individual songs. Although the band have played at numerous Knoxville venues — Scruffy City Hall, The Open Chord and The Concourse — as well a handful of places in Asheville North Carolina, their upcoming gig at the Bijou Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 7 marks their debut at that storied venue.
“We have never played the Bijou,” Robbins said. “What makes it special is the fact that I’ve been playing gigs in Knoxville for 27 years and my band is going to sell 500-plus tickets at $30 each to perform there. I’m tickled that it came to this. Five years ago when we got this going, I would have never guessed that. It’s a full-blown show, not a gig at some bar. I’ve seen countless shows there over the years, and I’ve been a Friends of the Bijou member for years.”
Eggert said that the band was originally scheduled to play the venue a few years ago. “Scott had the idea to try booking the Bijou a couple of years back, and then COVID happened,” Eggert said. “It’s a special show because it is our first in a venue this large, and we have proven we have the fan base to make it worthwhile.”
Robbins picks up the narrative. “This is actually a makeup gig,” he said. “We were supposed to do this in August of 2020, but the pandemic wiped it out. I kept in touch with the staff through some personnel changes on their side and they were actually quite helpful and interested in getting this going with us. We arranged the date last July, and then had to keep it to ourselves until October as we had another Concourse date to play before it was announced.”
Eggert and Robbins first met as ten year-olds and subsequently formed their first band at the age of twelve. After Eggert moved to Asheville in 2014 — he’s currently an Adjunct Professor of Music at Brevard College — he and Robbins reunited after an absence of 15 years and did a few one-off gigs together.
“Steely Dan for me was something I came to kind of late musically,” Robbins said. “I was already out of college in my mid 20’s. I was familiar with the hits, but not much more. I ended up living in Athens Georgia in the 1990’s, and my social circle included some people that were completely obsessed with the band. They listened to them all the damn time, and after a couple of years of this, something in my head clicked and I listened to them a lot in the 1990’s and into the 2000’s.
Robbins went on to say that he and a guitar playing buddy came up with the idea of a Steely Dan tribute band around 2005, but the idea never got off the ground. “It was like herding cats,” he said. “We just couldn’t get it together, and the music didn’t quite reach the level I thought it should. Now I realize what was missing was the presence of Dr K to be sort of a musical taskmaster and direct the project musically. I’m good at organizing and directing people, but one of the things I’ve learned after many years is that bands function best as a benign dictatorship rather than a democracy. Most musicians want to be directed on what to do. It was a natural for me to organize and run a band like this, but I didn’t appreciate 15-plus years ago that I was in over my head musically while trying to get it to the place it needed to be.”
Once Robbins and Eggert decided to pursue the idea, Robbins began the process of recruiting other musicians to bring the project to fruition. “Scott Fugate was a drummer I’d played with and I knew he liked Steely Dan and would do well with the tunes,” Robbins said. “He came up with the background singers. I’ve played gigs on and off for 20 years with Dave Eckman. Bob Knapp I knew sort of and had played with previously. Bob, in turn, knew Mike Spirko. I knew Dave and Bob had the chops to pull this off. All of these guys were battle-tested from playing gigs in clubs for many, many years, and I knew they’d be into it and able to do it. Once I’d rounded them up, Dr K took over the entire musical direction at that point.”
Nevertheless, Robbins said it took a little longer to find the right guitarist. “We had to change guitar players two years ago,” he continued. “We came up with Jake on the recommendation of other band members as well as some Knoxville jazz guys I know. When Scott the drummer had to bail for personal reasons, Jake came up with Kevin Krapf, who I’d already played some gigs with. I called Kevin up and basically told him, ‘I know you can do this, and because I already know you. All you have to do is nail ten songs for an audition and you’re the drummer.’ We didn’t need to try anyone else out.”
Eggert concurred. “Besides all being excellent musicians, the band is united by the love of Steely Dan’s music, and I, for one, think it is pretty remarkable that we came together for one show in 2017 and managed to hold it together through covid and the loss of two original members. Everyone’s enthusiasm has only grown over time.”
Robbins said that performing with The Fine Colombians has also enhanced his own appreciation for Steely Dan and its music. “For me personally, the interesting thing about playing in this band is realizing how rigid the structure of the material is,” he said. “I really didn’t have a grasp of this years earlier. I’m an improvisational bass player; I like jam bands and blues rock and have enough ability to just kind of wing it sometimes when playing gigs. There is no winging it being in a Steely Dan tribute band. The audience has heard these songs a million times and knows how they sound. If you stray from that, then you’re off into classic rock cover band territory and that’s not at all the same thing. So I’ve had to exercise discipline to play it right. It won’t work any other way. So again, we’re back to a being benign dictatorship.”
