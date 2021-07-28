As he prepares to pick up stakes and head south, East Tennessee guitarist, songwriter and composer Mike Baggetta audibly grins when he recalls the moment he realized that Knoxville had a spot for a musician like him.
Baggetta — who performs his final showcase at Barley’s Taproom in Knoxville’s Old City on Monday evening — isn’t a straight-up rock ‘n’ roll guitarist. He can play it, and incredibly well, but as a sonic adventurer who counts among his contemporaries and bandmates everyone from punk auteur Mike Watt to trumpeter Kris Tiner, he’s drawn to more esoteric and off-the-beaten-path sounds.
He found it when he landed in East Tennessee, he told The Daily Times recently, at the Old City indie rock club The Pilot Light.
“Right after I moved here, the most important moment for me, was when I went down there,” he said. “I had no idea what the scene was like or who was playing, but I paid my five bucks to get in, got my hand stamped and sat down to watch three of the worst-sounding punk bands I’d ever heard in my life. They were young bands, and the place was packed, and one of the bands got in a fight on stage, and I remember thinking, ‘This is awesome!’
“Bands need a place to be able to do that, a place to go on their first tour and work out music in a place that really allows the music and the art and the scene to just go wherever it wants. There was nobody coming out of the back saying, ‘You’ve got to get it together or get off stage,’ and because of that, anything can happen on that stage. One of the most important things that can happen in a music scene is to have a space like that, and I remember thinking, ‘If this space is here, I’m going to have no problems living in this town.’”
While it’s hard to pin down Baggetta’s work to a specific genre — free jazz is a term often used, although avant garde, catch-all nomenclature though it may be, fits as well. He was inspired by his father to pick up the instrument, and in aping the works of guitar greats of yore, he discovered many of their recordings were actually covers. Jeff Beck’s version of “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat” led him to Charles Mingus, which in turn led him to Miles Davis and John Coltrane, and as a student at Rutgers University, he would explore the sounds of the nearby Big Apple.
After college, he moved there for 15 years, forging friendships and working relationships with top-tier talent like jazz artists Ben Monder and David Torn, and guitarist Nels Cline who now plays with Wilco. In 2016, he moved to East Tennessee, where members of the local scene recognized and embraced his talent.
“That’s been one of the best things, and one of the things I’ll miss, because it’s not like this everywhere,” he said. “My experience as a musician and moving to another scene, especially maybe a smaller type of scene, is that one of two things usually happen: You can move to a place and people will be closed off and circle the wagons and guard their gigs; or it can be a super open thing where people are like, ‘Yeah, we want to add to the community and the scene and make this thing grow.
“The latter is what I experienced in Knoxville. There was never a feeling that the scene was closed off, and that was sort of one of the reasons I felt great about moving here. Everybody was so welcoming and so kind and willing to hang and collaborate.”
Those collaborations are some of the things he’ll miss the most after he and his wife move to Gainesville, Florida, where she’s landed a top-shelf job as a veterinarian, he said. From his friendships with Tim and Susan Bauer Lee of the band Bark to his work with the area’s jazz men and women — including Daniel Kimbro and Hunter Deacon, his longtime residency collaborators who will be on stage with him Monday at Barley’s — he’s found Knoxville to be a creative oasis that’s also served as a home base for his other work — the band mssv, for example (short for Main Steam Stop Valve), featuring Watt and drummer Stephen Hodges, who’s played with Tom Waits, Charlie Musselwhite, Wanda Jackson and Bruce Cockburn, among others. Last year, the band released a self-titled album and plans to hit the road in 2022 after a COVID delay; in addition, Baggetta said, his duo with Tiner, TIN/BAG, will tour this fall to support their most recent EP, “Evening Hawks.”
There’s also new mssv in the can (including a collaboration with Cline), a four movement micro-opera with singer Petra Haden and a duo record with renown bassist Viktor Krauss. He’s also found time to do some recording with members of The Shaking Ray Levis Society in Chattanooga and put together another band called Dumbass Youth, he added.
“It’s nice to have all this stuff on the horizon, because a year ago, I thought I would be home for the rest of my life,” he said. “That’s the spirit I approach all my music with. I don’t want to have too many rules. I want to let the music happen, and I think this town has been really supportive in letting me try these crazy ideas.”
