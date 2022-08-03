The building at 128 W. Broadway Ave. in downtown Maryville doesn’t have the reputation of a haunted place, but Jeff Barbra and Sarah Pirkle feel the ghosts that live there nonetheless.
The long-time singing and songwriting couple can’t help it. Now the home of Bluetick Tavern, it was the location of Roy’s Record Shop for 40 years, a music store that was known far beyond the confines of East Tennessee as a place where the proprietors, Roy Garrett and his late wife, Alma, were as kind to musicians as they were knowledgeable about the music they played.
“It’s not lost on me, every time we go in there, that it’s a special building in the middle of downtown Maryville,” Barbra told The Daily Times recently. “I remember 25 years ago, when me and Sarah were still dating, we both bought each other boxed sets (on cassette, no less) from Roy’s one year for Christmas. I got her Ray Charles, and she bought me Merle Haggard.”
That connection — to their own past, and to that of Blount County’s — will inform the couple’s performance series moving forward. “Behind the Barn” is a familiar name to area music aficionados, and for several years, it was a fixture at Barley’s Taproom in Knoxville’s Old City. As the hosts, Barbra and Pirkle did more than just introduce their musical guests; they served as the warm-up act, eventually establishing a reputation as a guitar-and-fiddle duo wrapped around husband-and-wife harmonies and solid songwriting.
After marrying in 1997, they won first place in the prestigious Chris Austin Songwriting Contest, held annually at Merlefest. Shortly thereafter, their album “The Barb Hollow Sessions” debuted at No. 6 on the Roots Music Report’s National Bluegrass Airplay chart, and over the years, they’ve penned several songs that were taken to even greater heights by other artists: Dale Ann Bradley’s version of Pirkle’s “Come Home Good Boy,” for example, or Pete Schlegel’s recording of Barbra’s “My God.”
Eventually, the pair’s relationship with WDVX came to an amicable end, but when local restaurateur Randy Burleson purchased the Roy’s building after Garrett closed the doors in 2005, they saw an opportunity to resurrect it. Under the banner of Barley’s Maryville, Burleson allowed Barbra, Pirkle and WFIV-FM to carry on the tradition of a live music radio showcase, and things progressed swimmingly … until COVID-19 hit.
“The last show we did was on March 11, 2020, with (blues-rock duo) Bark, and we only had a couple of people there, because everything was starting to slow down then,” Pirkle said. “Then we talked to one of the managers, and they told us they were shutting everything down because they didn’t want to be a a part of the problem, and we were really grateful for that, because we were ready to shut down the show as well.”
The pair didn’t sit idle during the COVID shutdown, however; Barbra continued to volunteer with Blount County Meals on Wheels, Pirkle moved her music lessons to a digital format, and they played a few livestream performances, the first one earmarked for the servers and sound crew of Barley’s — renamed Bluetick in January 2020, a few months before the pandemic started.
“Nobody was helping the people who made money waiting tables, so we split the money from our first livestream, and that worked out great as far as helping everybody out,” Pirkle said. “But it took two years before we even started to talk about bringing music back to Bluetick.”
In that timeframe, COVID hit the couple’s radio sponsor underwent a transition. In September 2020, i-105, as the station was known, was rebranded from an alternative/independent music to an oldies format. Revenue from live performances and ads promoting them dried up during the shutdown, Barbra added, and with COVID continuing to mutate, both he and Pirkle and Bluetick management adopted a wait-and-see attitude about resuming “Behind the Barn.”
“We were going 100mph and feeling good. I was working on a political campaign in March of 2020, and when I came back from South Carolina, I was fired up,” he said. “It felt like things were about to get going, and the first show when I was back was a benefit for Meals on Wheels, and we raised over $2,000. Then, within two weeks, everything got shut down, and for me, mentally, it was like a huge blow.”
Since the spring, they’ve dipped their feet back into the live performance waters, and while it felt odd at first — like putting on an old jacket that hasn’t been worn in years — shaking off the rust and the doubt has been a both illuminating and affirming, Pirkle said.
“We had to break everything back out and actually practice, whereas before, we had gigs every week, so we didn’t have to,” she said. “We had to make sure we still had our chops, but in working on our set for the Bob Dylan Birthday Bash (held last month at Ijams Nature Center in South Knoxville), we added five songs to our repertoire. It’s been a good experience for us, but we’ve had to work at it again, and we hadn’t done that in a long time.”
When Bluetick manager Rocko Reynolds reached out a few months back, they felt ready to resurrect their longtime program, with some slight modifications. There are no plans for a radio broadcast, and for the time being, it will be a monthly showcase taking place on Friday nights.
The pair plan to make it a more collaborative experience, however, and use the stage to spotlight talent closer to home rather than giving equal playing time to touring acts that they did under the old format.
“We want to focus more on East Tennessee talent and make it a really great show,” Barbra said. “We want to focus on local music and work these sets up with friends of ours. I mean, good grief — Bluetick is in Roy’s Record Shop, and nothing says Blount County like Ry’s Records.”
“We just want to do a showcase for somebody we think is awesome,” Pirkle added. “Before, Jeff and I would only play three songs, but this time, we’re going to play longer, and we’re going to collaborate with whoever is playing with us.”
On tap for Friday’s showcase: Captain Suck and the Mediocre Band, “one of the longest-running garage bands in the area,” according to Barbra. Made up of local players Bill Cabage, George Cabage, Scott Bell, Dave Smelcer and Steve Trent, the guys started playing together as teenagers more than 40 years ago and still rock local stages like Brackins Blues Club, where they played last month.
Also on the bill: singer-songwriter Trisha Gene Brady, a solo artist who helped propel the Black Lillies to national stardom and was a frequent collaborator with Pirkle in the all-girl ensemble the Naughty Knots.
“We just want to play some music with our people, and this is a good match,” Pirkle said.
Their “people” aren’t just the musicians assembled on stage, however: They’re the men and women of all ages who find comfort and respite in a listening room where the tunes range from weepy ballads to raucous sing-alongs. There’s a power in that kind of communion, the pair said, and to resurrect it under the “Behind the Barn” banner is an honor.
“It’s very rewarding to play something and feel like you have helped somebody sitting in the audience, whether it’s just to laugh or relax,” Pirkle said. “We do it to entertain ourselves as well, but if we can help somebody out with this silly little thing we do, there’s power in that. I think we forgot that during the pandemic, so getting a chance to do it again makes me remember how grateful I am for it.”
“I forgot how much I need those folks to support me mentally, how much they drive me to be a better artist and a better performer and make me want to give them a great show,” Barbra added. “After not playing for 2 ½ years, I had completely forgotten what it was like to have that connection with music and with the audience.”
