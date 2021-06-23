If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, the adage goes, which means the annual Summer on Broadway celebration, which returns to downtown Maryville on Friday and Saturday, will look the same as it always has.
Smoky Mountain DockDogs on Broadway Avenue, featuring flappy-lipped, floppy-eared canines launching themselves off a makeshift dock into a pool of water. The Maryville Farmers’ Market, interspersed with craft vendors. The Big BBQ Bash, filling the downtown air with the smell of grilled meat. Live music. A craft beer festival.
For past Summer on Broadway participants, not much will have changed — but after canceling it outright in 2020 because of COVID-19, and enduring a year with little to no mass entertainment because of the pandemic, such simple sentimentality will be glorious, Blount Partnership Tourism Director Kim Mitchell told The Daily Times recently.
“It’s basically the same concept, the same formula, because it’s become the summer event for Blount County, especially Maryville,” Mitchell said. “We’ll have the DockDogs, and we’ve doubled up on our craft vendors to give folks that great shopping experience while they’re here. We’ve got food vendors, and the BBQ Bash will be back, and I think it’s all a great opportunity to showcase the downtown.
“There are a lot of people in our community who have never experienced a lot of what our downtown has to offer, and this gives us a chance to showcase them, to say, ‘Look at these cool things,’ and put our downtown on display.”
Summer on Broadway was held for the first time in 2014, but the Big BBQ Bash on which its built was established in 2007 as a project of Leadership Blount. That year, it was a cook-off competition held at Springbrook Corporate Center in Alcoa, but by 2014, it had grown into a state championship cook-off as well as a qualifier for the American Royal World Series of Barbecue cook-off and Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue — not to mention the third leg of “The Triple Crown,” a series of barbecue competitions in Knoxville, Sevierville and Maryville.
With more on the line, more teams entered, and to accommodate them, the Bash was moved to Founders Lot beside Citizens Bank of Blount County on East Broadway Avenue. That first year, streets were closed and vendors were invited, but it was 2015 when the event found its legs, as the DockDogs came for the first year and the Hops in the Hills craft beer festival was launched. Today, the event is the work of several organizations, including the Downtown Maryville Association, the city of Maryville, Blount Partnership and a number of individual businesses.
In 2019, organizers booked The Cleverlys, a comedy-music act from Arkansas as something of a headliner. Response was so enthusiastic, Mitchell said, that they decided to up the ante for 2021 and recruit regional favorite The Dirty Guv’nahs to headline a main stage performance in the parking lot beside Bluetick Tavern — a “Super Bowl win” in terms of headline entertainment booking, she added.
“We knew we really wanted to blow it out of the park this year, because everyone is excited to get out again, and we really wanted to showcase our downtown and have a great, big, huge party,” she said. “I’m a huge fan of The Dirty Guv’nahs, and I just reached out to them, and they were like, ‘Yeah, we’ll do it!’ So we’re really excited. They have a lot of fans here, and I think they’ll bring a lot of new people downtown who may have never been.”
In a way, it’s a sigh of relief for Mitchell and her Blount Partnership peers to have actual events to work on again. Once the pandemic descended on East Tennessee in the spring of 2020, they had to come up with alternative ways of marketing Blount County in spite of COVID. Fortunately, the scenic beauty of the area helped keep tourism numbers up, and events like Summer on Broadway simply were pushed off the calendar.
“We always knew that we were just going to postpone for a year, because we knew that things were going to come back,” she said. “We saw people still coming to our area during COVID, because people felt very safe being in the great outdoors, so we still had an influx of people visiting — there just weren’t events they could attend.
“As for us, it totally changed what we do on a daily basis, and we had to start thinking about how we could support our community. We started pushing take-outs to keep our restaurants busy, pushing staycations to remind people that we live in the most beautiful place in the world, encouraging people to explore their town again. We really just shifted our gears to what we normally do — pulling people in from other areas — to just working in our community and trying to keep everyone excited about what the future could hold.”
Right now, it’s looking pretty bright: The Townsend Spring Festival brought in several thousand people, more than average, Mitchell said, while the inaugural Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival topped out at 15,000 people — a relief, actually, considering a similar festival during its first year in Marion, North Carolina, had 40,000 visitors.
“I was praying to just let 25,000 people show up, and that still would have been too many!” she said. “We were very, very happy that only 15,000 people showed up, because that’s very doable and something we could handle, and we thought it went great.”
Incidentally, Mitchell added, the Townsend Spring Festival is being replaced by the Bigfoot Festival starting in 2022. Attendance at the heritage festivals is always higher in the fall, she said, and with the two events practically the same and only separated by five months, it makes more sense to make it a uniquely autumnal occurrence and leave spring for Sasquatch.
Planning, she added, already is underway — and with Hops in the Hills this weekend and the Wolfstock Music Festival set for August in Louisville, the return of live entertainment is a gratifying thing indeed.
“With Wolfstock, it’s going to be exciting to have those top-tier acts in our backyard, and then we’ve go the Hot Air Balloon Festival coming up,” she said. “Taste of Blount is coming back, and we’ll have the fall (heritage) festival in September, and then Grains & Grits in November.
“Everybody is ready to get back to a normal life, and having these festivals just gives them an opportunity to get out and about again. I think everybody is ready to get out and ready to go.”
