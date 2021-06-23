IF YOU GO

Summer on Broadway

WHEN: Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26

WHERE: Downtown Maryville

HOW MUCH: Free (Hops in the Hills tickets are $15 for Friday night's brew crawl and $55 for Saturday's festival)

FRIDAY: Noon — Smoky Mountain DockDogs competitions begin;

5 p.m. — streets open to the public, featuring food and craft vendors, children's activities and more;

9 p.m. — The Dirty Guv'nahs perform

SATURDAY: 9 a.m. — streets open to the public with food trucks, craft vendors, children's activities DockDogs competitions and more;

10 a.m. and noon — live music by Those Guys;

3:30 p.m. — Big BBQ Bash awards ceremony;

4 p.m. — DockDogs finals;

5 p.m. — Hops in the Hills craft brew festival begins at the Greenbelt Amphitheater in Jack Greene Park below the courthouse

MORE INFORMATION: www.summeronbroadway.net, www.hopsinthehills.com