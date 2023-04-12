At first, the concept may seem complicated. Recursion refers to a process, especially as applied to mathematics or computer science, in which a particular function becomes a subroutine.
A science scholar by name of Douglas Hofstadter referred to it as “a situation where a thing is defined in terms of simpler versions of itself.”
In the case of the Maryville ensemble known as the Tartanband, otherwise known as the college pep band, it applies to a performance titled, naturally enough, “Recursions.” The theme of the program, which takes place tonight, Thursday, April 13 at the Clayton Center for the Arts, is described by Dr. Eric Simpson, associate professor of music and director of bands at Maryville College, as “having to do with how we find ourselves in the same place over and over again.”
According to a press release, the music involves “strange loops, infinity symbols, Mobius strips, recursive figures and other things.” The program will feature works by John Barnes Chance, Shimon Buskila, Andrew Boysen, Omar Thomas, Erika Svanoe, Alex Shapiro, and Johann Sebastian Bach, with each piece designed to revolve around the idea of recursiveness. The opening number, Thomas’ “Mother of a Revolution,” is built from a sequence of four notes that alternate and, in Simpson’s words, “can’t decide if they’re going to be triumphant or defeated, and then change before they erupt in a kind of disco jam,”
That four-note idea continues with a selection by Chance that circles back on itself, and a work by Bach that explores the four-note concept “through a paradoxical and self-referential loop.”
A piece by Erika Svanoe that imagines what would occur if Mary Shelley met her own creation, the Frankenstein monster, ends in a tango between Shelley and her fictional creation.
“It is ambitious, and there are a lot of moving components,” Simpson said when asked about the nature of the concept overall. “Music for concert band tends to be very percussion-centric, and this concert is no exception. The percussionists play over 20 different instruments in this concert. A lot of practice goes into it, and a lot of thought. The students for this ensemble meet twice a week for an hour and half, and although three hours of rehearsal sounds like a lot, it is never quite enough. But as Bernstein said, ‘to achieve great things, two things are needed; a plan, and not quite enough time.’ Most of the students in our Tartanband are not music majors. They are scientists, or educators, or historians, or whatever. So it’s a major commitment from them to also play their instrument while they pursue training for a vocation. As a liberal arts college, we put a value on that sort of thing.”
What’s more, the participants in Tartanband are mostly students that are chosen through audition. “We also have some walk-ons,” he added. “With this particular concert, we’re supplementing the ensemble with some professional players. That was a decision made purely on the basis on the music itself. Normally, we give a performance with the folks on hand, but in the case of some of the music we are playing tonight, we needed certain performers present and did not have students to cover those parts.”
Simpson said that the idea came from a book he got as a gift around a year ago, one that bore the heady title “Godel, Escher, Bach: an Eternal Golden Braid.” “The author, Douglas Hofstadter, coined the phrase ‘Strange Loops’ to describe a particular psychological phenomenon,” Simpson said. “I thought about how I could talk about that to my students, but in a musical way. So the whole program fits together, and every piece has a reason to be there. Some of those are more obvious than others, like Bach’s ‘Fifth Contrapunctus from the Art of Fugue.’ I didn’t feel like I could do a concert inspired by a book that talked about the music of Bach without including a Bach composition.”
Nevertheless, the music isn’t easily categorized, nor does it fit any tidy definition. “It’s not tied together stylistically, but it’s tied together on other levels,” Simpson said. “The students and I will provide a narrative as the concert progresses that will hopefully explain how it all fits together. I’d say the path through the music has more in common with a Broadway show than any other concert setting. I don’t mean to say that there will be acting, or sets, or any of that sort of thing. But the thought process that is involved in staging a musical –- how does this piece relate to the one before it, and the one after? Does the audience need to hear something easy at this point, or difficult? Have we put a piece of music here that will speak to people in a unique way? –- that’s very much the sort of thing being considered.”
Simpson said he suspects the audience will react to the program in different ways. “I would refer to a phrase my students use at times — ‘that hits different,’” he said. “I think that some people pay attention to the flow of a concert, some are evaluating the quality and some spend their time observing the setting. We try to play for all of those people. We’re lucky to be at the Clayton Center, because we can make use of their wonderful technical staff. It’s tremendously gratifying to be able to meet with a lighting expert, or a sound expert, and just say, ‘make it cool’ and they do it.”
Simpson himself is in his eighth year at the college, and approximately his 25th year of teaching. “When I arrived, there had not been a band comprised solely of students in some time, so one was started in that spring,” he said. “It’s difficult for a school like Maryville College to sustain a band program. As a result, the college had moved to a community/student band model in the early ‘90s. But, as I found out after I spent some time here, there was a pretty thriving band program at MC at one time. We’re trying to return to that, and we’re making good progress. Our band is already larger than any student band at MC since 1982. We’re going for bigger, and better every year.”
It’s hardly surprising then that Simpson said he takes this particular program very personally. “Coming back to where you were and starting over — well, that’s what educators do,” he said. “We live our lives in what Hofstadter calls a ‘tangled hierarchy.’ We come back to the start again, and again, and it’s always the same but it’s never the same. However it’s especially satisfying to me because of the students involved. They are really swinging for the fences on this concert, and that’s especially moving. There are a lot of notes to play, and a lot of things to feel, and it’s exciting to watch them take that journey. Exciting and also terrifying.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.