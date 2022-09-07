Art can convey intrinsic human emotions, as well as the ability to reflect cares and concerns found in an often tumultuous world.
Maryville’s own Appalachian Ballet Company, the resident dance company of the Clayton Center for the Arts and based at Van Metre School of Dance, has held to that philosophy since its founding in 1972. Highly respected within the sphere of Regional Dance America/Southeast division, the company has been overseen by Artistic Director Amy Morton Vaughn for the past 26 years, making her only the second person to hold that particular position in the company’s 50 year history.
The company has always made it their mission to engage local audiences and dispel the notion that ballet is somehow unaccessible entertainment and geared only towards an elitist audience.
In keeping with that philosophy, an annual highlight of Appalachian Ballet’s annual performance schedule is the much anticipated presentation known as Bluejeans and Ballet. Now marking its 16th year as a staple of ABC’s season, its concept was predicated on the fact that the entertainment is accessible enough for anyone to enjoy.
“Bluejeans & Ballet is our way of breaking down barriers,” Vaughn said. “It needn’t be considered stuffy or intimidating. You don’t have to dress in formal attire; you can come in bluejeans and casual clothing, whatever makes you comfortable. It’s an opportunity to see something new and original, while simply enjoying the music and the dancing.”
This year’s performance will take place at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theater at the Clayton Center for the Arts. It will be preceded by a 6 p.m. dinner provided by the Copper Cellar Family of Restaurants on the Clayton Center plaza.
As in the past, the program will be based on a specific theme. This year, it’s been dubbed “What the World Needs Now.”
“We felt it was only natural,” Vaughn said. “With all the suffering we’re seeing in Ukraine, and the fact that we’re finally coming out of the pandemic, it’s important to feel something more than the isolation that led to a solitary fixation on television, board games and relatively removed individual activities. We hope to share something that’s beautiful, special and particularly poignant. We’re doing that in broad strokes with themes of love, peace, acceptance, friendship, hope and humanity.”
The 25 participating dancers from the ballet school will be accompanied by musicians belonging to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. The funding for the program comes from a Grant Contract with the State of Tennessee, Tennessee Arts Commission.
Vaughn said that the program will consist of 15 pieces consisting of music, poetry, dance and art, all under the umbrella of the evening’s overarching theme. She highlighted four segments in particular:
• “The Pattern of Things,” choreographed by Harper Addison, the modern dance instructor at the Van Metre School of Dance, and based on music by Johann Sebastian Bach.
• “For An Artist,” choreographed by Vaughn herself and centered around a poem her mother Libba Moore Gray, wrote and read while Vaughn danced at home. Before she passed away, Gray recorded the poem, continuing a family tradition shared by Vaughn’s youngest daughter Laura LaRussa, and her daughter Kylie Morton Berry, the company’s newly-named Associate Artistic Director. (“Kylie is recovering from a ruptured achilles tendon she suffered in February,” Vaughn said. “It will be very special to see her back on the stage!”)
• “Degas Ballerinas,” based on the famous series of paintings by Edgar Degas and choreographed by Vaughn herself, the piece will bring the dancers Degas painted to life as they dance to the accompaniment of music composed by Franz Listz.
• “Vincent,” based on the popular song of the same name by Don McLean and also featuring Vaughn’s choreography.
Other segments will incorporate ballet based around the John Lennon songs “Imagine” and “Across the Universe,” a piece revolving around the TV show “Friends” that will incorporate the show’s catchy theme song,” and a closing dance that adds a comedic touch when dancers don football uniforms and cheerleader outfits.
“We’ve done this every five years,” Vaughn said. “It’s really hilarious to watch, but it also embraces football in Tennessee as part of our art and culture.”
Vaughn added that many of the themes Ballet & Bluegrass embody result from the brainstorming that took place when she and her daughter Kylie travel by car from the venues where Kylie trains and performs. Kylie will choreograph several pieces, and her sister Laura, an accredited dancer herself, will direct a piece titled “ir:reversible,” a dance inspired by a documentary about ecology. Vaughn said that both of her daughters have achieved prestigious honors as their dancing careers have moved forward.
“Six choreographers will take part in this year’s production,” Vaughn added, “It makes for some interesting variety.”
