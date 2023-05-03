There’s something to be said for music mined in a traditional manner, especially when it involves a blending of voices without instrumental accompaniment. A barbershop quartet is an ideal example. The term was thought to have come from the fact that barbershops had, at one time, served as primary social gathering places for men who would opt to make music. It then evolved from its early English origins into an all-male or all-female popular choral form characterized by acapella singing, with three voices harmonizing to the melody of a fourth.
The Smokyland Sound Barbershop Chorus is an ideal example. Although the group makes its home in Knoxville, it includes members from Anderson County, Blount County, Sevier County, Knox County and Monroe County. A sizable chorus that can include up to a dozen male participants, the members sing in the close harmony acapella style typically identified with the barbershop quartet tradition. The group performs all over East Tennessee, sharing a repertoire of patriotic songs, Americana, show tunes and barbershop standards. The membership consists of men from all walks of life, “ages 16-116.” The Chorus has been around since the 1960’s and the current incarnation includes several sons of the founding members.
“Smokyland Sound Barbershop Chorus is looking forward to performing at Sam Houston School House for our first performance in Blount County this year,” said David Frey, Smokyland Sound Chorus Manager. “Sam Houston School House will provide a fitting and inspirational background for songs like ‘Shenandoah,’ ‘God Bless America’ and ‘The Star Spangled Banner,’ along with the rest of our family friendly selection.”
He said the group has performed at churches and other public gathering throughout the area, including baseball games that have featured them singing the National Anthem. In addition, Frey said that the group is always looking for new members.
“We are hosting a Guest Night on May 18 at 7 pm at Second Methodist Church in Knoxville,” he said. “No formal music training is needed. If you can carry a tune, drop on Guest Night or any Thursday night. We look forward to singing with you or for you.
Those interested in booking the group, can contact Frey at 865-806-0637.
