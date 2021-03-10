As one of East Tennessee’s most prolific sidemen, Daniel Kimbro had a full calendar this time a year ago.
The bass player for the Jerry Douglas Band since 2013, he and the boys (including Knoxville guitarist Mike Seal) had plans to record a new album with iconic singer-songwriter John Hiatt, sessions that would be followed by a lengthy tour. The trio he has with fellow tunesmiths Sam Lewis and Martin Harley already had studio time booked to cut their own record.
And then COVID-19 started making headlines, and in a matter of weeks, his world turned upside down.
“I had just gotten back from England just as the first couple of cases in the U.K. had been reported, and then I was touring with Molly Tuttle, and we had a three-day run in North Carolina and Georgia,” Kimbro told The Daily Times this week. “I remember we did three gigs, and we were all sort of checking in on the news, wondering if some of the spring and summer festivals — which are the moneymakers in that progressive bluegrass-folk-acoustic-Americana world — would be canceled and how it would affect us.
“Then I remember I flew to Portland, Oregon, to look at a double bass I was interested in buying, and that’s when the borders got shut down. I did not have the slightest bit of faith in the (government) at the time, so I decided to cut my trip short, because the place I needed to be was home in Tennessee as fast as possible.”
And so for the past year, Kimbro has made peace with the fact that the industry that provides him with both work and a paycheck was effectively shuttered, and remains so despite the stirrings of hope that receding COVID numbers and increasing vaccinations might bring. It hasn’t been all bad, he added — despite the battle of family members with COVID and other health problems, he’s found that waking up in his own bed for months on end is rather nice, and being more involved in the day-to-day affairs of the Kimbro family is certainly a welcome change.
“For me, I’m trying very much to just take a couple of things each day to be grateful for, because I understand and appreciate that there are people in the world who have it far worse than musicians,” he said. “While it’s exhausting getting up and manufacturing your own schedule every day to keep moving forward during a time when nothing seems to be happening, I feel mentally in as good a place as I’ve been for quite a while. I am ready to get back to it as far as touring goes, and seeing a different view out the window each that that it affords, but I’m grateful for time to be at home and be Mr. Mom each day.”
And, he added, to make time for other projects that may not get the marquee treatment an album with Douglas and Hiatt does but mean just as much. He, Harley and Lewis finished their trio album remotely during the shutdown — Harley recording in Wales, Lewis and Kimbro in Nashville, and the three swapping songs via email — and his own solo record is both recorded and mixed. In fact, he added, between those two projects and his incessant practicing — mostly clawhammer banjo, guitar and double bass these days — he’s got a second Daniel Kimbro album waiting in the mental wings.
But at the moment, everything is contingent on the touring industry’s resurrection from its COVID crucifixion. Even around Knoxville, Kimbro — who started out playing bass in a family band before beginning his jazz studies during his senior year of high school, majoring in bass and classical jazz at the University of Tennessee — has been absent from local stages, as his peers have been. Last fall, he performed at The Bijou Theatre with Knoxville-based singer-songwriter R.B. Morris, and he played last year at the City Winery in Nashville for a socially distanced Jerry Douglas Band show, which took place around the time the group got together to record with Hiatt. Recording sessions for the record — “Leftover Feelings,” scheduled for a May release on New West Records — originally were scheduled to take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame but postponed because of the COVID shutdown.
Instead, Hiatt, Douglas and Douglas’ band — Kimbro, Seal and violinist Christian Sedelmyer — gathered at the historic RCA Studio B, a country music landmark on Music Row that’s hosted a veritable who’s who of popular music since first opening in 1957. The musicians gathered for a three-day rehearsal, then came back to Nashville the next week to cut it live, Kimbro said.
“It was all full takes. You’re not taking the bass track from take one, three and five; you’re all in a circle, and if one person screwed it up, so be it,” he said. “That was the way it was done back then, and the way it’s often still done in certain kinds of acoustic circles. There’s a cool end result when you focus on the process that way, because you decide to take risks in a different way. You do something that might not be noticeable at first listen or even third listen, but you might do something that influences the song in ways that are more subtle and has staying power over the long term.”
And ironically, he added, the pandemic made the recording sessions more personally gratifying. With a clear schedule and the low-level mental buzz of impending projects and to-do lists noticeably absent, all of the musicians were able to give of themselves in a way that laid it all on the line.
“There’s a certain feel when you’re playing with peers like that, behind lyrics like that,” Kimbro said. “I mean, you’re playing on a song like ‘In Light of the Burning Sun,’ which is about his eldest brother’s suicide in a cornfield, and that gave a responsibility to the art that I had realized before, at least in front of studio microphones. It’s happened at gigs — certainly at gigs with R.B. — but it was so of-the-moment, so beholden to the art.
“I’m not sure I would have been on in-the-moment if it wasn’t for the perspective that COVID afforded — just the ability to let it be, on a Thursday in that particular room, with those particular musicians. I think we produced a record that does not sound like anything any of us have ever played before. It doesn’t sound like a John Hiatt record of old; it doesn’t sound like a Jerry Douglas record of old.”
What it does sound like is the warmth of friendship, a document of a few days in a historic Nashville studio during which those assembled found a camaraderie in songcraft.
“A common thread among certain musicians is that they don’t take themselves very seriously,” Kimbro said. “They take what they do very seriously, but the common thread is, you have to find the hang first, and then the music comes after. It has to be fun to have lunch with those guys and tell jokes between takes, or the music won’t be good.”
