Maryville-based Broadway Center for the Arts has few new awards to hang on their wall after this weekend.
BCA hosted a film camp in mid-August for local high school students as part of their on-going educational programming. The camp allowed students to not only learn key concepts in film production, but also compete in the 2022 Knoxville Film Festival.
The team of 15 young filmmakers participated in the “7-Day Shoot Out” event. According to BCA Artistic Director Dustin Rader, “We had seven days to create a seven-minute film. We blindly drew “superhero” as our genre, and we were required to include three items in the film. These included an apple, a pencil and a rope. With help from some mentors who work in the television and film industry, our high school team came up with the concept, wrote the script, created costumes, performed in the film, ran cameras and helped with the music and sound effects for the production. This was a fast-paced and fun-filled week of really diving into the film-making process from start to finish.”
According to the KFF website, “The Knoxville Film Festival has become the largest and most complete film festival in the region. Produced by award-winning filmmaker Keith McDaniel, KFF has been held at Knoxville’s Arthouse theater, the Regal Downtown West Cinema 8. KFF has truly become the region’s destination for independent cinema. In past years, KFF has had nearly 4,000 in attendance. We screen independent films, hold panel discussions and host two filmmaking competitions.”
Thirty different teams from around the region participated in the 2022 “7 Day Shoot Out” portion of the activities. BCA’s entry, “Agony of the Worm” earned two awards at the festival including, “Best Use of Elements” and “Audience Favorite, 3rd Place.”
“Agony of the Worm” details the journey of super-villain “Mr. The Worm’s” quest to find the perfect nemesis. Through a series of interviews with some eccentric superheroes, he meets quite the collection of quirky wanna-be adversaries. Filmed in a style similar to the popular TV show “The Office,” the superhero comedy was met with laughter and applause at the Film Festival screening. Jackson Rader, Director of Education for Broadway Center for the Arts explains, “In accordance with the rules, only the students involved in postproduction were able to see the finished product prior to the premiere, so most of the team had not seen the film. We were thrilled to be able to take our students to the festival so they could see it for the first time together. Seeing it on the big-screen with an audience that obviously enjoyed the piece just made it even more magical. I think they were all delighted to see the results of their hard work.”
According to Dustin, “We are incredibly proud of the students and of their hard work on this film. Their creativity, diligence, work ethic, and willingness to learn new things was just fantastic. We were so pleased with the energy from these few days, that we hope to have more film camps in the future and hopefully participate in the film festival again next year.”
The film camp was just part of the many educational opportunities offered at Broadway Center for the Arts. BCA’s education program also includes weekly theater classes for students of all ages and the “Broadway with BCA” program here students attend Broadway shows like “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”
BCA will also be returning to the prestigious International Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta next January. In addition to educational programs, BCA produces several stage productions throughout the year. The 2022 season will conclude with Steven Sondheim’s “Into the Woods JR” at the historic Capitol Theater on Sept. 29 and 30, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” in November, and “Elf, The Musical JR” in December. For more information about Broadway Center for the Arts, visit www.broadway
