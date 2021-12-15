For almost a decade now, singer-songwriter and area honky-tonk hero Mike McGill has delighted patrons of his annual “Christmas Spectacular” concert with on-stage surprises.
Often, it’s a who’s-who of guest performers from across the spectrum of the East Tennessee music scene, many of whom choose offbeat, unusual or colorful holiday songs for the merriment of all assembled. In many respects, it’s a Christmas party for players and fans of the scene itself, with the ruddy-faced McGill serving as master of ceremonies.
This year, McGill told The Daily Times recently, the biggest surprise is that after COVID canceled the show’s big-stage debut at downtown Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre, it’s happening at all.
“I think the big surprise is that we’re going to be able to do it live!” he said
“Normally, we have 10 to 11 guests, and everybody does one song apiece. And this year, after a two-year layoff, I kept putting a lot of pressure on myself: ‘It’s going to be at the Bijou; it’s got to be bigger and better. We’ve got to do more.’
“Honestly, the surprise is that, knock on wood, we’re going to be able to do this. At the end of the day, that’s why this year’s going to be special, so we can’t be comparing it to past years. We’re just grateful to be doing it at all, and doing it at a new place.”
Say this for McGill: COVID couldn’t stop him last year, and with infection rates and deaths stable for the moment, it won’t interfere with Sunday night’s holiday soiree.
After a rough year — his father died last August — McGill is ready for some semblance of normal, and nothing steadies him like the annual Christmas production that also raises money for the Maryville-based nonprofit Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.
“We’ve already gotten $750 in donations this year just from people who are out of state or out of the country, but who are always giving me a ring saying, ‘How can I help?’” he said. “That number basically provides 2,500 meals. To date, we have provided nearly 30,000 meals since we started, and the great thing about Second Harvest is they’ve got it dialed in so well, they can feed a child for an entire year for $125. Their efficiency is unbelievable.”
The show grew out of a 2012 Mayan apocalypse-themed show at Barley’s Taproom in Knoxville’s Old City, and a year later, McGill adopted a Christmas theme for his annual December soiree. A few years later, Second Harvest was brought on as a charitable recipient, and the show grew so large that after more than 400 people showed up in 2019, he lobbied to move it to the Bijou last year.
He had the street cred already: A classically trained singer with a background in gospel and bluegrass, he’s been part of a number of outfits, from old-school country (the Drunk Uncles, which featured Blount musicians Jeff Barbra and Gordy Gilbertson) to Southern rock (with Scott Maddux, owner of Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson and The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint) to hardcore honky-tonk (the Barstool Romeos, with old friend and partner Andy Pirkle) to his own band, Mike McGill and the Refills.
Everything was set for the show’s Bijou debut until COVID numbers started climbing last December, at which point the plug was pulled and McGill did a solo livestream performance that was set up for digital donations.
“We raised $2,600 last year, whereas before, we were charging a $5 cover, and the ticket sales made up the donations,” he said.
This year, he’s pulling from old friends — drummer Nate Barrett (Hudson K, the Barstool Romeos, the Refills) and Barry “Po” Hannah — as well as some newer faces, including bassist Daniel Shifflett (a former soundman at the old Barley’s Maryville) and organist/keyboardist Matt Coker. The three women in the band Red Shoes and Rosin (Jessica Watson, Meade Armstrong and Shawna Cyphers) will provide harmony vocals and backing instrumentation, and the guests, he said, will be familiar faces.
“We’re going to do five guests this year, but all those guests get more than one song,” he said. “It’s still going to be a 20- to 25-song night, roughly a two-hour program, and it’ll be the best of what we have to offer. The guests this year are going to be some familiar faces — oldies but goodies — and one of the best things is that almost every guest is going to have at least one original Christmas song.”
The creativity of his pals, he added, has him pondering the possibility of an original Christmas album that could bolster Second Harvest proceeds, something he hopes to make happen in 2022, he added.
“We’ve got to have hope,” McGill said.
“I want to be able to meet our goal and to be able to provide for the children that are less fortunate. We just want to keep it steady as we go and try to do some good for the world. God knows we need it.”
