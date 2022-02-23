It was never his intent, but over time, Lane Shuler began to see that his life had become compartmentalized.
There was no shame, no embarrassment, no reticence to claim his seat at any of the myriad metaphorical tables set before him. And yet, those delineations manifested anyway.
Maybe it was a form of subconscious anxiety that white-collar America might not accept a musician who’s part of the vaunted Good Guy Collective, a brotherhood of rappers and rhymers considered the torchbearers of hip-hop in East Tennessee. Perhaps it was the concern that his masterful abilities of an urban art form might ring hollow if fans associated Lane Shuler the rapper with Lane Shuler the realtor.
None of it kept him up at night, he told The Daily Times recently. But they were a form of limitations, and for a man who seeks to do good on the largest possible scale regardless of the vehicle, any limitations need to go.
“I feel like I sort of had an epiphany,” said Shuler, who performs Thursday, March 3, for “The Power of Love and Laughter,” a fundraiser taking place at Foothills Church for True Purpose Ministries.
“I just want to be my own genuine self, whatever that looks like,” he added. “If that’s being a guy traveling around the country doing poetry and making music, that’s great, but that should not stop me from getting involved in my community. I think sometimes we get too involved in what a musician should do: Should he be secret? Should he be mysterious?
“I don’t know about all of that, but what I do know is that I’m just going to go out and do as much as I can to help our town, and to make cool and interesting music at the same time.”
It’s the next step in the ongoing evolution of a man who’s dabbled in pseudonyms and alter-egos over the years but now finds himself returning full circle to the name he was given at birth. The son of Larry and Carol Shuler, he grew up in Townsend, discovered hip-hop in middle school and found, once he tried rapping himself, that he has a gift.
For Shuler, words are currency, and he spends them wisely. As a hip-hop artist, he can rocket into the stratosphere of enigmatic and brain-twisting rhymes, spitting so fast and furious that the ear lags a good five seconds behind what he’s actually laying down. As a spoken word poet, he commands attention with phrases that veer from thunderous passion to soft-spoken nostalgia, crafting narratives that leave listeners misty-eyed over the most unexpected of themes. And as an entrepreneur, he displays a gregarious, easygoing demeanor that makes him a successful real estate broker with Maryville’s LeConte Realty and a founding board member of the Blount County Sky City Entrepreneur Center.
On the surface, it may seem like the more pragmatic choice to keep those lanes separate. Shuler, however, finds beauty in the way they’re wrap around one another like branches of an old growth tree in the mountains that rose out of the backyard of his childhood home.
“Part of my story is that when we (he and his spoken word partner, Jonathan “Courageous” Clark) got signed to our booking agency, we ended up getting so many shows that I had to come up with something more flexible as a way to make a living,” he said. “Nothing’s more flexible than real estate, so I used the money from our shows to get into real estate, and I used money from real estate for that path to continue.
“It’s all intertwined, because however you’ve got to get it, you get it. Because at the end, it’s not about the money, and if you make it about the money, you’re going to be disappointed.”
It’s never been about the money, and the Heritage High School graduate never looked at hip-hop in the way that many artists and consumers do: as a vehicle for fame, fortune and braggadocio. After high school, he went to East Tennessee State University, graduating in 2009, a year after he released the album “The Best Way to Get There,” which showed early flashes of his musical genius. The local hip-hop scene was languishing at the time, however, but the spoken word scene was vibrant. Involvement in the Knoxville Poetry Slam led to a friendship with Clark, and the two formed the partnership I.N.K. in 2013, touring the country performing a blend of duo poetry, solo poems and improvisational comedy — not to mention the occasional poetry and writing workshop – at colleges around the country.
“We had an agent for some years, and then we took a year off, and when we came back we said, ‘Now it’s all about the experience,’” he said. “When we go into a show, it’s not about how we can get paid or how we can get laughs or how we can get applause. Now, it’s about how we can give these people an opportunity to learn. We’re making it 100% about the experience, because at the end of the day, we’ll spend the money we get, and it’ll be gone, but nothing can take the place of the experience.”
Everything he does these days is predicated on the experience. With his wife, Hannah, he’s become an integral part of the Blount County community, taking part in Leadership Blount (class of 2020), the LeConte Realty Foundation and helping establish Sky City as an incubator for new Maryville businesses and start-ups.
“Sky City has exploded since last year, and our whole goal is to help you build your own business,” he said. “Our goal is to improve everybody’s mental health by letting them know there’s an opportunity not to work a 9-to-5 job, because that doesn’t work for everybody. It didn’t work for me, and when I tried to make it work, I felt like a proverbial failure.
“I was like a fish running a marathon: I was not good at it because I was in the wrong place. I needed to be in the water instead of on the track. We want to show people that their lives can be different, that there may not be more money — and in fact, there may be less — but money ain’t everything.”
It’s rewarding work — “upstream work,” as he describes it: a way to meet people where they’re at and give their metaphorical boats a nudge to get further up the river of whatever success looks like to them. And on the other side of that is the “downstream work,” such as his recent partnership with the Innocence Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to freeing the wrongfully convicted through DNA testing, among other justice reform measures. It’s both an honor and a responsibility he doesn’t take lightly, and while the partnership is just getting off the ground, he considers it perhaps one of the most important aspects of his personal advocacy.
None of that, of course, even begins to touch his work with Good Guy Collective. He has a long relationship with his brothers in rhyme, having been a part of the trio Plunderphonics with Good Guy cofounder Jarius “JBu$h” Bush. For a while, he went by the nom de plume Onehourphoto, again as a way to separate one of his passions from the others. Those days are gone, however, because anything he can bring from one in order to make the other better, he’s willing to do.
“I think a lot of it is the ‘life while you climb’ philosophy — you don’t climb on other people to get out of the crab bucket; you lift them up with you,” he said. “I want to lift up the Good Guy Collective. I want to lift up Will Johnson (his producer, who’s helping craft his new material). I want to life up whatever I experience outside of this in order to bring it back to Blount County.
“In speaking for nonprofit events or organizations like United Way, my goal is to waste as little time as possible, as little effort as possible, to get out there and build a better world. Because if you have the power to do it, you probably should do it to the best of your ability.”
Right now, his own efforts include a new single called “No Man’s Sky,” featuring guest rhymes by the late Alonzo Rodgers, a member of the Collective shot and killed last November in Knoxville. Produced by Johnson, the track aims to “take the listener on a ride,” Shuler said, and he plans on traveling to Atlanta to shoot the video. For the time being, that’s the game plan: release a single, follow it with a lyric video, color in the details with an official video and always look for partners with which to do it.
“The way I look at it, we’re releasing everything episodically, as if it’s a season. For me, season one was ‘The Best Way to Get There,’” Shuler said. “Season two was Plunderphonics and my super weird solo stuff. Now we’re in season three, and I don’t know exactly what that looks like. I know we’re making high-fidelity sounds that are crispy and in-your-face and cinematic, almost Sage Francis-inspired.
“We’re focusing so much on the production, just making the instrumental itself an experience and then adding the rapping after that. I feel like these songs are very important, and I want people to take time to chew on them in the way they did in the 1960s, when they bought an artist’s 45 in the store really soaked them in.”
And then there’s his other side hustle, where he creates custom poetic experiences for nonprofit galas — like next week’s True Purpose fundraiser, organized by local addiction recovery activist Jan McCoy (and also featuring comedy duo Bean and Bailey). It’s meant to motivate and inspire, and he hopes that the piece he’s working on will inspire both those in recovery and educate those with only a passing familiarity with it.
And if some of those in attendance come up astounded that the guy whose face has been on realty billboards around town can hustle and flow like the king of phonetic currency … or if someone at the next Good Guy show realizes that the dude on stage with his hip-hop brothers can help them get a new business off the ground over in Blount County … well, he said, all the better.
“I’ve always said the best way to be successful as a business person is to be interesting,” he said. “To have people say, ‘Wait, you were on a cooking channel? You played Second Bell Festival? That’s amazing!’ — that gets people talking about you. What I’ve found is that if you just show up and talk to people, they’re not going to judge you for being a musician.
“I like to think of myself like Jay Z. I’m an entrepreneur, and I have my hand in a little bit of everything. If people think there’s shame in that, it’s whatever. I’m out, I’m about, I’m around, and I’m going to hustle any way I can hustle, whether it’s starting a nonprofit or hooking up with the Innocence Project or selling real estate. I’m going to hustle 24/7, because big things are happening, and I want my community to be a part of it.”
