What is the American dream? That question has been on Blount County native Nathan Nicholson’s mind quite a bit for the past year, as he’s watched the country that give him life go through the turmoil of political unrest and COVID-19.
A 1999 graduate of Maryville High School, he’s lived in London for half of his life now. And while England hasn’t been spared the ravages of a global pandemic — during a recent interview via Zoom with The Daily Times, he noted that the country has again gone into lockdown to combat rising infections — the United States has forged ahead in ways that are emblematic of this nation’s sense of exceptionalism.
But does that sense reflect reality? Yes, for those who grow up under the Stars and Stripes and believe, as they’re often told, that America is the greatest country in the world. And no, for others who, like Nicholson, have traveled the globe, lived abroad and see that the world is a much bigger place than the small Tennessee town in which he grew up.
With his chart-topping Brit-pop band The Boxer Rebellion on hold, it’s a theme that he tackles with his latest project, Big Ideas, a three-piece ensemble whose inaugural single, released earlier this month, is appropriately titled “American Dream.”
“It’s mainly about how you’re sold this idea that anyone can make it in America, and the reality is that you can, but it’s not that simple,” Nicholson said. “Then, if you do leave home, you realize that this world isn’t always what it seems. Growing up in Maryville, at least for me in the ’80s and ’90s, it was a very sheltered and nice place to grow up, and I’m bettering it’s still a great place to grow up. But I think my view of home will always be tinged with a bit of nostalgia, because I’ve been here for 20 years now.
“I come back every year, and I love to be in Tennessee, but it’s almost like two separate lives, almost, but I guess it does play a role in the song. But ‘American Dream’ is mainly about a lot of undercurrents of things you’re not aware of when you’re younger and about how ignorance is bliss. It’s not necessarily reflective of me growing up in Tennessee, but it’s more about growing up feeling sheltered and not realizing the way the world actually works.
“It’s kind of like having kids and when people say, ‘You’ve got to go to the movies as much as you can and out to restaurants as much as you can, because when your kid is born, you’re not going to have time,’” he added with a chuckle. (Nicholson and his wife, Helen, have a soon-to-be-7-year-old son, Ted.) “Your first reaction is, ‘Why wouldn’t I?,’ because you just don’t know any different until you’re a parent.”
Fatherhood is just one of many of the changes Nicholson has experienced as an American expatriate living in the city he first visited in 2000 as part of a cultural exchange program in college. Back home, he immediately put into works a plan to move there permanently and did so within a year, where me met his Boxer Rebellion bandmates, including Adam Harrison, who also plays with Nicholson as two-thirds of Big Ideas.
“Union,” the sophomore effort by The Boxer Rebellion, put the band on the pop culture map: In 2009, iTunes offered to release “Union” exclusively, putting up the song “Evacuate” as a free download, and within a couple of weeks, it had been downloaded 560,000 times. Within five days of its release, “Union” hit No. 5 on the iTunes UK album chart, and it would later be named the iTunes Alternative Album of the Year for 2009. World tours and additional albums followed, but after completing 2018’s “Ghost Alive,” the members opted to focus on personal projects, Nicholson said.
“I didn’t want to go on tour again anytime soon, and even though we’re all really close, we just kind of wanted to do different things, out of necessity and just trying some other things out,” he said. “I was getting more heavily into writing dance music, and I signed a new publishing deal last year to write pop music, which is very different. And at the end of the last tour, Adam and I talked about doing music for film and TV. Eventually, we talked about finishing some of the ideas off, but as we got involved in it, Adam had some songs, so we put what we had together and worked on that for a few months.
“At the end of last year, we started mixing it, but it took a while, because we were working with (Grammy-winning producer and audio engineer) Billy Bush, who’s in L.A., and we’re in London, plus he was doing it in his free time to help us out as a friend. So that took a while, and then we were originally going to do it as an album, but no one listens to albums anymore, really, so we decided to do it as three EPs.”
The final member of Big Ideas, Ben Lankester, isn’t a musician at all, but his contributions are nevertheless as crucial to the new project — which will roll out subsequent singles until the entire three-song EP is released Nov. 26, followed by the second EP in the first quarter of 2021 — as Nicholson and Harrison.
“Our old guitarist (Todd Howe) introduced him to us, and at first, back when we were going to do the whole record, we thought about going out to the U.S. and doing a documentary in Middle America, just following one person for a day and making it like a story of America kind of thing,” Nicholson said. “But obviously, things changed with COVID, so it evolved into this project where Adam and I provide the music, and Ben provides the visual. He has his own production company, and the video (for “American Dream”) deals a lot with what the song’s about. Ben found a guy who’s a semi-pro boxer but also an actor, and I think he was going after a little bit of a ‘Raging Bull’ vibe, about how society is ready to knock you down.”
The plan, Nicholson said, is to make a short film for the lead-off single of each of the three EPs by Big Ideas, all of them connected by the crisp, clean melodies provided by Harrison and Nicholson’s operatic pop approach that made The Boxer Rebellion such a powerfully emotive band. “American Dream,” the single, also taps into that nostalgia Nicholson feels for his hometown thanks to the sax playing of Huey Lewis and the News horn man Johnny Colla, who lent his skills to the song.
Because it’s such a grassroots effort, and because COVID-19 has paralyzed the entertainment industry worldwide, the guys in Big Ideas don’t have a lot of expectations on the new music’s performance, but sharing it with the world, especially given the urgency of what’s happening in the country he still loves, feels like a bit of giving back to the town he still holds fondly in his heart.
“There are plenty of countries I’ve been to around the world that have just as much opportunity and great places to live and grow up — they’re just different,” he said. “You could say the same about growing up in California, or growing up in New York City, as opposed to growing up in Tennessee. But in many respects, I would love to live back there, if I could. Who knows if that’ll ever happen.”
