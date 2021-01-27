When it came time to cut the centerpiece of the band’s new EP, the duo at the heart of 3 Mile Smile had only one set of guidelines for their bandmates: Channel Tom Petty.
After all, the seminal American rocker, who died in 2017, is at the heart of the song “Haunted by Tom Petty.” The lyrics, co-written by Blount County native Becki Grace, reference his work and even direct quotes from selected interviews. Therefore the music, according to her husband and musical partner Jeff Livingston, had to draw from a similar well.
“We knew the vibe of the song, and we wanted it to have a Tom Petty feel, because it’s a tribute to Tom — but it’s also a tribute to Mike Campell (Heartbreakers guitarist and Petty’s longtime collaborator), who is underrated,” Livingston told The Daily Times recently. “Without Mike there never would have been a Tom Petty, so we told everyone who played on this to just listen to a bunch of Tom Petty, to get that vibe, to get that feel …”
“… to get his spirit in your bones!” Grace added with a laugh.
That the couple, who lives in Alcoa’s Springbrook community, finishes one another’s thoughts comes as no surprise, given how melodious their combined musical talents are. Grace spent some of her childhood in Friendsville before her family moved to Rockford, where she was homeschooled before transferring to Maryville High School. Livingston grew up outside Philadelphia and moved to East Tennessee for high school before hitting the road with a hair metal band throughout his early 20s.
They met when he was working as a bartender at Knoxville’s Half Barrel on the Strip and dated for several years before collaborating musically, and 3 Mile Smile was born. A debut EP showcased her plaintive-but-playful vocals and his experienced guitar playing, honed by years of shredding and modified for a more complex Americana style. While that album opened doors, it also paved the way for “Lost and Found,” the new album they expect to release later this year.
“Our friends who have heard what we’re working on say that there are songs on there that sound like The Carpenters. They say there’s a Neil Young-sounding tune. They say we have a song that sounds a lot like The Police,” Grace said. “We even get comparisons to Green Day and the Go-Gos and Linda Ronstadt. It’s a fresh taste of what 3 Mile Smile can do, just us stepping away from that acoustic sound and toward a bigger sound for us, which has been a lot of fun.”
The pair began working on “Lost and Found” in the fall of 2019, but then their producer, recorder and sound engineer, Arty Congero, was diagnosed with lung cancer that December. By the time he had recuperated from treatment enough to go back to work, COVID-19 had made its way to East Tennessee, and work slowed to a crawl — but it didn’t stop, and if anything, the tumultuous nature of pandemic life found its way into the new record’s themes.
“That’s kind of the theme and the meaning behind the album ‘Lost and Found’ — we all had these plans,” Grace said. “Tour plans, festival plans, collaboration plans and all of this excitement to look forward to. 2020 was going to be a year of all this expectation and participation, and then it all got pulled out from under us.
“But what we found instead, because of what we lost, was time for more songwriting; time for better, deeper collaborations; time for better development of those songs; and time to learn to create better music.”
To tide fans over until the release of the record, 3 Mile Smile released “Three” last weekend, a three-song EP that’s for sale through the band’s website and at Lost and Found Records in Knoxville, which also served as the setting for the “Haunted by Tom Petty” video. Filmed by Scott Anthony of Therapy Brothers Entertainment, the video features an all-star cast of members of the East Tennessee music scene, including Blount County fiddler/musician Sarah Pirkle (who contributes her talents to the record “Lost and Found” as well), WUTK-FM General Manager Benny Smith and this writer as well.
“I had a dream about the video being at Lost and Found, where I was talking to (owner) Maria (Armstrong) and she was holding the new album in her hand and looking at it, and because we’re huge supporters of record stores, we decided to do it there,” Livingston said. “Becki and I put our heads together, and she came up with the concept of having guests singing the chorus, and eventually we came up with what I think is a pretty cool idea. We were blown away that everybody said yes and wanted to be a part of it.”
But in hindsight, perhaps it’s not so surprising, given that Petty hit on the secret to such participation in a 2005 interview that Grace references in the lyrics: “Music is probably the only real magic I’ve encountered in my life.” That 3 Mile Smile can continue to make music, even during a global pandemic, has been a magical experience indeed, she added.
“It has taken a lot longer than intended, but we have been able to do it safety-conscious by being socially distanced in the studio and wearing masks and hand-sanitizing, and so far, nobody has gotten sick,” she said. “We believe that music can continue with consideration and with effort, that we don’t have to forgo it. Yes, it’s harder than it used to be, but it’s worth it, because it’s music!”
