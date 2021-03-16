Blount Discount Pharmacy will not be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at William Blount High School on March 21. Instead, the pharmacy will administer shots to a predetermined 580 people who fall into Phase 1b of the state’s vaccination plan.
Blount Discount pharmacist Hamilton Borden said Sunday’s clinic will be for employees of a company that falls in Phase 1b. This phase includes K-12 teachers, child care staff, first responder operations staff and air traffic controllers. He did not disclose what company was receiving the vaccinations this weekend.
“The quicker we can get these people immunized, the quicker that’s not going to take up some of the walk-ins ... from everywhere else as well,” he said.
Blount Discount also chose to vaccinate the undisclosed company because shot administrators would be assured that everyone presenting for a dose was eligible.
“Probably like a third of ... the paperwork at the Fairview clinic was just going through and making sure that everyone was in the eligible criteria,” Borden said. “We know that all of these people are, so that’s a win for us. That’s a win for health care. It’s a win for everyone else.”
This is the second vaccine clinic for the pharmacy. The first, a March 6 drive-thru at Fairview United Methodist Church administered nearly 600 vaccinations.
