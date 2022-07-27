After a resounding inaugural year that drew more than 500 people in 2019, then two years off because of COVID-19, Blount Pride is being resurrected on Saturday in downtown Maryville.
Billed as a celebration, it’s designed to serve as both an acknowledgement of LGBTQ voices, a display of unity between members of that community and their Blount County neighbors, and a big ol’ party. To give those unsure about what’s in store at the event, Ari Baker of the Blount Pride steering committee recently answered a number of questions about what attendees and those thinking about attending might expect.
Our entertainment lineup showcases local LGBTQ artists. Stuff for families includes rainbow story time, bubbles, face paint and more! We will have a tent just for teens to have educational and connection-building activities led by a local high school teacher. In the greenbelt pavilion, we will have some collaborative community art projects attendees can take part in. There’s going to be something for everyone at Blount Pride!
If you’re a parent, Pride is a great learning opportunity to share with your kids. You could read books together that highlight LGBTQ people and families. “This Day in June” by Gayle Pitman is a great picture book for younger kids. Talk to your kids about what and why Pride is. It’s a big fun festival, but also a celebration of a community, and commemoration of the Stonewall Riots in 1969. Learn some history together!
Our committee was intentional that our event includes activities for youth, since they are arguably the most vulnerable members of our community. LGBTQ youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers. LGBTQ youth are 120 percent more likely to experience homelessness. We have a number of foster agencies tabling at this event because finding affirming placements for LGBTQ youth is a challenge. It’s always been tough to be an LGBTQ kid, and these times are no different. Because of this, youth are welcome and encouraged at this event.
In 2019, the idea of Blount County’s first Pride event was specifically formulated around the idea that 50 years after Stonewall, life has changed so much for LGBTQ people, and yet so many LGBTQ folks in our community live in fear. Fear of getting fired for transitioning or coming out at a job. Fear of losing family, friends and church community if they were honest about themselves. Fear of being too honest with the wrong person. Fear of being judged.
Those fears are real and often based on lived experience and should not be minimized. Each person knows their own situation and safety best, and we affirm that you don’t have to come to Pride or be “out” to be fully LGBTQ. Do what is best for you right here, right now.
However, we want LGBTQ people in Blount County to know that even if they have had these experiences, there is a community of people here who support them. We want them to know that there are so many people in our county and region that affirm and accept the inherent dignity and beauty of queer people, and that building a life full of love, joy and connection is possible right here in Blount County.
However, we would encourage you to also do research on your own before you come to Pride. LGBTQ folks often have to spend time and energy explaining or even defending themselves to those who don’t understand their experience. It’s exhausting, and for some folks their well can run dry. You can be a huge help by taking that burden on yourself instead of putting it on people who are struggling.
Ultimately, Pride is a party, a commemoration of a historical event, and most importantly a space for LGBTQ folks to show up as their whole selves and celebrate with their community. We’d love it if you could come help us do just that!
