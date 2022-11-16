Mark Hummel can claim any number of credits. A recipient of numerous honors and awards — among them, a Grammy nomination, two Blues Award wins, and his success as a chart-topping musician, band leader and author — Hummel has become a leading exponent of blues harp in a field where there’s no shortage of similar practitioners.
Hummel, who performs at Maryville’s Bluetick Tavern for the Smoky Mountain Blues Society on Sunday, Nov. 20, can claim other credits as well. He’s appeared on some 35 recordings over the course of a career that spans some 45 years, toured and shared stages with such legends as Charles Brown, Lowell Fulson, Jimmy Vaughn, Delbert McClinton, Marcia Ball, Willie Nelson, Asleep at The Wheel, Carey Bell, Brownie McGhee, Eddie Taylor, Luther Tucker and Jimmy Rogers, and, for the past three decades, helmed his own Blues Harmonica Blowout™, an ongoing, road-tested ensemble featuring an impressive roster of fellow blues harmonica players — John Mayall, Charlie Musselwhite and James Cotton, among them. His book, “Big Road Blues: 12 Bars on I-80,” continues to be regarded as an essential tome that describes life on the road as a touring musician.
Having first become interested in playing in 1970 at the age of 18, Hummel’s been devoted to his craft ever since “I practiced fanatically as a teen into my twenties, spending hours each day studying records and practicing my technique,” he said. “Once I started playing in bands with other musicians, it opened everything up to me, as I learned so much from the advice of others. I also learned to sing properly with a vocal coach. Working with many of the older blues guys, both from the West Coast and from Chicago, gave me a true education.”
It also enabled him to start writing songs, organizing bands and absorbing the influences of some varied musical styles, including early rock and roll, jazz, swing, big band, country, and soul. Nevertheless, Hummel’s love of blues remains his overriding influence.
“I find blues music to be as varied as any other genre,” Hummel replied when asked what it takes to stand out in such a highly-populated field. “There are so many individual styles that have been brought to the table. Style is simply an amalgamation of older forms that have been passed down and synthesized into one’s own personal voice. Blues is folk music in that regard. All the older guys had that personal stamp on their music. When you write your own music, that personalizes it as well. Nobody can be a true copycat if, eventually, their own sound comes out.”
He went on to name a number of younger musicians that impress him with their particular uniqueness and imagination. They include Quon Willis, Tuba Skinny and Mack Dawn McDonald. “They all have a spin on the traditional blues and jazz,” he said. In addition, he cited a number of older musicians that have had an impact on him and his career.
“I’m a huge fan of Barbara Dane, a longtime friend and mentor,” he said. “Nick Gravenites is another great singer and songwriter that I really admire. Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musslewhite are two guys who perform together and really put their own spin on the blues. Plus, Elvin is a masterful songwriter.”
Hummel said that his own repertoire is partly drawn from his extensive record collection. “It gives me a catalog of obscure tunes which catch my ear and that I really enjoy listening to,” he said. “Plus, if I’m writing a lot, I’ll record my songs. My main goal is not to repeat myself musically. I change up styles. At the moment, I’ve got a psychedelic band, a James Cotton tribute band, a jug band, and, in addition, my 30th annual Blues Harmonica Blowouts tour is coming up in February.”
Asked what the audience can expect at his upcoming performance in Maryville, Hummel replied succinctly. “A varied program of blues featuring harmonica and guitar songs in a variety of tempos, including swing, shuffles, slow blues, rural to urban, from Muddy Waters to Bone Walker,” he said. “I’ve got a Grammy winning guitar player Billy Flynn, and a gold record-winning drummer, Wes Starr, and a great bassist, Jon Ross.”
The critics seem to concur. The New Yorker called him “a specialist in West Coast Blues, (who) knows a thing or two about about how to please an audience.” The Chicago Sun-Times declared, “Hummel plays the harmonica with the fat, full sound that made Little Walter sound almost like a saxophonist rather than a harp man”.
Blues Revue Magazine added, “Mark Hummel is a harmonica virtuoso. He is one of a handful of the best players ever on the instrument.”
This Sunday, local audiences will have the opportunity to see if they agree.
