The idea of a bluegrass band and an orchestra sharing a stage may seem out of the ordinary to some, but when the groups involved are Balsam Range and the Atlanta Pops Ensemble, the combination operates solidly in sync. The two will share the stage at the Clayton Center Thursday, Oct. 13 as part of a presentation of “Mountain Overture,” the award-winning opus the two recorded in tandem.
Borne from the serenity of the Appalachian Mountains in their native North Carolina, the traditional tapestry that’s inspired Balsam Range since their formation 15 years ago finds new drama and depth through the Atlanta Pops Ensemble symphonic sweep, the band’s robust harmonies and the drive and dexterity that’s underscored the group’s reputation throughout their career. According to vocalist and fiddle player Buddy Melton, the idea for the merger originated when Balsam Range was asked to participate in an orchestral project with John Driskell Hopkins, singer, multi-instrumentalist and founding member of the Zac Brown Band. “We had such a great time, and we really enjoyed the full sound of playing with an orchestra,” Melton said. “That opportunity stimulated the desire to perform our music with an orchestra. We have since recorded and performed with the Atlanta Pops many times, and it’s developed into a wonderful partnership.”
Nevertheless, there was a specific strategy involved in synchronizing the two components. “We worked with a composer associated with the Atlanta Pops named Wes Funderburk,” Melton said. He’s an amazing musician, and he often conducts the orchestra as well. We send him our finished recording of a song and Wes writes additional parts to complement our performance. We generally will do a full rehearsal of all the songs prior to a performance. However, working with such amazing musicians makes the process easy and enjoyable. Each player will get sheet music for all songs prior to the show, and by the time we get together for rehearsal they already have their parts worked up.”
Then again, that would hardly seem surprising. The Atlanta Pops’ current conductor, Dr. Jason Altieri, can be credited with an array of accomplishments, courtesy of innovative programming and collaborations with guest artists that have resulted in broadening its reach and reaping wide acclaim, both nationally and internationally as well. In the process, they’ve expanded their stylistic boundaries to include music from Broadway, hip–hop, blues, and, in this case of course, bluegrass as well.
For its part, Balsam Range — Melton, Darren Nicholson (mandolin, vocals), Tim Surrett (bass and dobro), Caleb Smith (guitar, vocals) and Marc Pruett (banjo) — is the recipient of numerous kudos as well, including its ranking as one of the most heralded bands within the bluegrass genre. They claim 13 IBMA awards, eight critically-acclaimed albums, and a well-deserved reputation as a popular live act that counts multiple appearances at the Grand Ole Opry among their many sold-out shows.
Released in 2018, “Mountain Overture” debuted on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart at number five and, even entered the Classical Crossover Chart at number six. Balsam Range’s previous outing, “Mountain Voodoo,” debuted at number four on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums Chart and remained on that chart for 45 weeks. Three singles from the album reached number one on the charts compiled by Bluegrass Today, including the song “Blue Collar Dreams,” which spent three consecutive months topping that chart.“With each album, we have grown musically,” Melton said when asked if the awards they find themselves needing to exceed certain expectations. “I wouldn’t say the awards have put the pressure to raise the bar higher, as much as it’s our own goals to grow musically, to play new places and continue to build a collection of songs that we are proud of.”
When it comes to working with an orchestra such as Atlanta Pops, Melton said that the collaboration creates a compromise of sorts, one that allows all the participants to find common ground. “Music is truly a universal language regardless of the style of music played,” he said. “Inevitably, it’s made up of the same notes. However, one of the most important factors is that the orchestra is playing from sheet music. They are going to be playing exactly the same each time. We, on the other hand, play by ear and often improvise. As a result, during the orchestra shows, we must play the song arrangement as it was scored.”
The two entities generally perform four or five shows together each year, and for his part, Melton said he’s always impressed with the results. “It is such an incredibly full sound,” Melton said. “Several times, I have gotten so caught up in listening the music that I forget to sing.” In the meantime, Melton said that Balsam Range is preparing to work up music for their next release. “The search for songs that fit the band, and then working up our arrangements, is one of my favorite things,” he said. “I love the creative part of this process, and until we record it and the world hears it, the possibilities and options for the final arrangement are endless.”
Cheri Compton, Director of Marketing and Sponsorships for the Clayton Center, said that hosting Balsam Range and the Atlanta Pops Ensemble is a wonderful way to reboot their programming after the limitations inflicted by covid. “We are thrilled to open again this season, which will seem more like a normal season,” Compton said. “Opening last year, we were still trying to do limited capacity at the first of the season, so no restrictions and welcoming everyone back is so exciting. It should be a great concert.”
Melton concurred, while also offering homage to the music being made. “Bluegrass is such a truly authentic and genuine style of music,” he said. “It has managed to preserve the traditions of the musical style even within the context of more modern and contemporary forms.”
