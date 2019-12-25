Doug Harris finds that the blues come in many hues. Over the course of the past 15 years and through the various incarnations of the bands that bear his name, he’s procured a sound that’s been characterized, at least in part, by his gritty vocals, expressive harmonica playing, and a blues-based formula, all of which has brought his band particular prominence in East Tennessee.
“It’s all about expression,” Harris said when asked about the technique he employs. “When I’m playing harmonica, I’m really rhythm based. That’s why I like the guys I play with, because they can really lock into a rhythm. They’re like a metronome. When you’ve got that rhythm, and you’ve got that melody, it really clicks.”
Harris’ enthusiasm is obvious. He frequently punctuates his comments with a hearty laugh, and in sharing his story, he details his musical journey by giving credit to the many musicians he’s worked with along the way. It’s also apparent that his has been a natural progression, one driven by his fascination for the harmonica and a willingness to explore certain sounds that attract his interest and help him shake up the template all at the same time.
“I started singing in church choirs when I was 4 years old,” Harris said. “I came from a very Baptist background, and so I was heavily involved in music at church. I never sang anywhere but the church until I was almost 30 years old — 28 to be precise.”
His awareness of harmonica began early on, he said. Nevertheless, his progress was touch and go.
“Technically I had a harp when I was a kid, but I broke it the same week that I got it (laughs). So we don’t really count that. I was a destructive child. Years later, I was at a friend’s house in Murfreesboro, and she was playing a song on guitar. I picked up a harmonica she had on the table and I started playing it. It seemed fairly natural.”
It helped that he took piano lessons as a child, but not entirely.
“I took three years of piano and was a complete failure,” he said with a laugh. “However, I was fortunate enough to work in a CD store later on, so I was exposed to a lot of different styles of music and that’s when I began immersing myself in harmonica. I had a lot of fun with it. About two or three years into playing, I started playing with a contemporary Christian band. That little bit of piano I took early on then worked to my advantage.”
After attending Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Harris moved first to Nashville to explore the area and briefly get situated. However the guitarist he had been making music with, Doug Sneed, decided to move to East Tennessee, and so Harris decided to move as well, thinking that he would eventually return to Nashville. He ended up relocating to Maryville, and except for a brief sojourn to Austin, Texas, he’s been here ever since.
His first formal blues band was called Blues Revolution, but not wishing to be typecast, the name was changed to Blue Revolution. The group went on to represent East Tennessee at the International Blues Competition in 2005.
Sneed and Harris were still making music together, but when Sneed moved to Johnson City, Harris connected with a well-known blues guitarist from Nashville named Terry Downing, and the two formed the Downing Harris Band. The group made weekly appearances at Brackins Blues Club in Maryville, hosting open mic nights on Monday evenings. However, that ensemble came to an end when Downing decided to move back to Nashville.
Harris was rooming with a drummer named Charles Crisp at the time, and since his band also had come to an end, the two began discussing the possibilities of forming a group together.
“I was saying that I was dead in the water and I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Harris said. “Charles and I started talking about starting a band, and eventually Chris Smallcomb came on-board on guitar. We decided to call it the Doug Harris Band because I’m really clever about coming up with names. In truth, it was close enough to the Downing Harris Band that I thought it would still resonate.”
Their progress was interrupted when Sneed returned to East Tennessee and the two connected once again, this time as the Dirty Dougs. That was in 2007. The band recorded two albums before Sneed left town again. Following Harris’ brief retreat to Austin, the Doug Harris Band was reborn five years ago with Harris, Crisp, Smallcomb, Mark Caldwell on keyboards and David Yocom on bass, a lineup that’s remained intact ever since.
In addition to his own eponymous outfit, Harris also performs with a trio, Doug Harris and Friends. That group performs frequently, but leans towards a jazzier sound.
“Doug Sneed and I always used to say we were slaves to the groove,” Harris said. “We all love music that comes out of rhythm. I’m very blues based and so it doesn’t matter what I do, the blues is going to come out in it. For me, the Doug Harris Band is about expanding on that, so that’s why I’ve never called it a blues band. We’re funky. We’re soulful We’re bluesy, but if we want to play a song that’s not in that genre, we’re not going to be scared to do that. If I love a song, and you can adapt it and do something with it, then that makes me happy. I have no idea how many songs are in our repertoire, but I’m glad that they’re there.”
Likewise, Harris said that there’s only one criteria, and that’s to keep the groove going.
“If you’re groovin’ and the crowd’s groovin,’ too, then it’s a special night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.