Singer and harmonica virtuoso Kurt Crandall has a storied past. Born in Kansas City, he relocated to the East Coast where he performed regularly with Bo Diddle’s bass player, Jesse James Brown, before moving to the deep South, where he connected with the Macon Blues All-Stars, a band that featured several members of Otis Redding’s backing band. Another move, this time to Chicago, allowed him to immerse himself in that city’s fabled blues scene. While there, he became a regular fixture at such notable local venues as House of Blues, Shaw’s Crabhouse, Andy’s Jazz Club, Wise Fools Pub and Smoke Daddy, all of which provided him with opportunities to share stages with such blues heavyweights as Dave Specter, Kenny Smith, Barrelhouse Chuck, and Jimmy Sutton.
Ever the restless spirit, Crandall eventually took to the road in order to tour and promote his debut album True Story. It set the stage for his current album, Starts on the Stops, which was named by Downbeat magazine as “one of the best CDs of 2022.” Blues Revue Magazine recently described him as “a witty songwriter and natural crooner who craftily fits diatonic harp and William Clarke approved chromatic into West-Coast style blues.”
This Sunday, May 21, Crandall comes to Maryville to take the stage at Bluetick Tavern along with his backing band of choice, the Stella Vees. It’s a good mix. The Stella Vees have built a respectable reputation of their own, thanks to their ability to blend Chicago and West Coast-style blues with rock ’n’ roll and funk. Winners of two of Kentuckiana’s Blues Society’s “Best Unsigned Blues Band Competition” in Louisville, Kentucky, they’ve performed on several festival stages since 2007 and continue to be a mainstay of the local blues scene.
“The Stella Vees will be no stranger to the blues lovers in Knoxville,” Crandall said. “I learned about them through the internet. Somehow, their lead guitarist, Jason Lockwood, and I started talking on Facebook about playing together. I eventually booked a week’s worth of gigs in the Midwest, flew to Louisville, had a band practice and then hit the road. It was apparent during our very first set together that we were a good fit musically. We are now on our fifth tour together and we have not only connected through music, but have also become good friends.”
Ironically, Crandall wasn’t initially interested the blues. “Although I grew up around music, it wasn’t until college that I was first exposed to the blues,” he said. “During my senior year, my roommate had a small turntable and box of LPs in our dorm room. One day I played a record — Muddy Waters’ album, Sail On — and I was immediately captivated by the expressive lyrics, infectious grooves and especially the mournful tones of the harmonica. My roommate also had a blues radio show at the college station, and so I started going with him and pulling records for his show.”
Nevertheless, it wasn’t until after his graduation that Crandall began playing in earnest. “I landed in Charlottesville Virginia and struck up a friendship with a local musician and harmonica player,” he said. “He wasn’t interested in offering me formal instruction, but he would point me in the right direction. He recommended a healthy musical diet of Little Walter, Sonny Boy Williamson, Big Walter and Junior Wells. He also told me to check out more current players like Mike Butterfield and Kim Wilson. All these players continue to serve as an inspiration along with other musicians I discovered on my musical journey, including the late William Clarke and George Harmonica Smith.”
Somewhat surprisingly, Crandall said that he never really thought of making music his career. “I have always lived two lives and somehow have managed to juggle my passion and pursuit of music with a serious day job,” he said. “Having seen friends struggle while trying to play music full-time, I continued to purse my education. Granted, in the past, I have chosen jobs, training and educational opportunities that were sometimes based less on career and more on music. In fact, that is how I landed in some musical hotbeds like Chicago and Kansas City. To this day, I continue the juggling act of holding down a job as a college professor while trying to maintain a busy music schedule. It helps that my wife remains so supportive; when we met years ago in Chicago, I was playing quite a bit in the city, as well as throughout the Midwest. She realized and respected early on that I am happiest when I am playing and creating music.”
In that regard, Crandall said that he’s stuck by the honesty blues music manages to convey. “Many times, it is not overly complex as compared to some other genres, like classical or traditional jazz,” he said. “Even so, the music can still be very impactful. To this day, it amazes me how moving music can be — both for the audience and for the musicians. Also, I have always appreciated the story telling aspects of the blues tradition.”
That said, Crandall is aware of the fact that carving a distinctive identity provides both opportunity and a challenge, or as he put it, “trying to avoid being a cliché or a recreationist’ while remaining true to the genre.”
“Years ago, singer, songwriter and harmonica player Rick Estrin encouraged me to continue writing songs and to write about personal experiences,” Crandall said. “I think that has really influenced my approach, which also resulted in many songs taking a humorous bent and involving some sort of personal narrative. Musically I also try to avoid some of the trappings of harmonica-based blues. Sometimes a complaint by casual or non-blues fans can be that the music can seem too similar. To avoid this, I try to vary the grooves as much as possible, both live and on record, by playing a mixture of Chicago Blues, jump blues and swing. Also, I try to vary the harmonicas I use, playing both the diatonic and the chromatic. I have really tried to play more melodically over the years by not just churning out licks that are just easier to access and play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.