Anyone who’s familiar with the name Chris Moon — and in the Blount County entertainment scene, that’s a lot of people — likely think one thing when they learn of his involvement in this weekend’s Boo Bash 2021:
Of course he is.
Of course, because Moon is a guy who’s more comfortable behind the scenes than he is in front of it, but the bands and musicians who have climbed on any stage he’s helped organize know full well that he loves nothing more than to curate a good time.
“I’ve always liked throwing parties,” Moon told The Daily Times recently. “Even as a kid, I used to always complain when I would go to someone else’s party! I would be thinking, ‘This is boring. Why did they do this? If I did something like this, it would have been so much cooler.’”
He’s not a party snob, but he is a guy with a keen eye and ear for what his fellow Blount County music lovers want. A graduate of Maryville High School, he spent his early life working in various aspects of the entertainment industry, at one time owning Moon’s Bar and Grill on Court Street in downtown Maryville, where Tri-Hop Brewery is now located.
After that venture, he got involved in tourism in Sevier County, eventually coaxed back to the Blount County nightlife scene by his brother, Matt, who opened 8380 Bar and Grill in the same location as Moon’s.
“My family in general, from my father to my mother to my brother, has worked in the nightlife industry throughout the years in East Tennessee,” he said. “I used to work at the Electric Cowboy (in Knoxville), at AJ’s (Sports Bar and Grill, in Maryville), at Nater’z (Sports Grill, also in Maryville). Anything that’s outdoors or live music, I’ve always gravitated toward it.
“My thing with Moon’s was live music. That was my favorite part about having that location. We wanted our thing to be ‘your favorite band’s favorite establishment,’ and we tried to cater to local musicians. Even after we took a few years off, I was getting calls, and I’m still getting calls, by bands around here to do something or put together an event.”
He loves the vote of confidence, even if his name is never the one on the marquee — and when he got an opportunity to get back into the concert promotion business after 8380 closed, he didn’t hesitate, he said. That it’s a chance to raise funds for a charitable organization (the Boo Bash will benefit the Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center), that’s even better, he added.
“I grew up without a lot of the things most people had, so I know what it’s like to go without a Christmas or a big support system or to be financially struggling,” he said.
Last spring, Moon was one of the organizers of Wild River Boogie, a combination campout, motorcycle rally and music festival that took place on a friend’s property on Wildwood Road in Blount County. Some of the proceeds from that event, he said, were donated to the Blount County Toy Run holiday charity, and the format was borrowed from the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally, held annual in Panama City, Florida, he said.
“I’m an avid motorcycle enthusiast, and we live in one of the No. 1 riding destinations in the world, but we don’t have a lot of really big outdoor things to do, other than get a hotel and ride the roads,” he said. “There are some smaller rallies, but they tend to be more adult oriented, and I wanted to do something with live music, nice motorcycles, games and things to just bring people together, because this is such an awesome community.”
For nine years, the “Boogie on the River” fundraiser was held at the property, and Moon is grateful for an opportunity to continue to use it for philanthropic purposes.
“I’m a sucker, and you can get me to do anything if you tell me it’s for some kind of charity,” he said. “For the Boo Bash, we know that every nightclub, every bar, does the same thing, but being from East Tennessee, one of the things I pride myself on is how great it is outdoors. I remember when I was younger, going to Halloween bonfires, and people showing up in costumes and having a deejay or a band playing, or just music out of someone’s car, and just having a great time.
“We’re going to have food vendors and arts and crafts vendors that gear toward Halloween. We’ll have some great bands, and it will be set up like a creepy cornfield, almost. We’ll start on Friday evening, allow people to camp out and relax during the day on Saturday, and then we’ll do it again that evening.”
