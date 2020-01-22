Music always has had the ability to bring people together. Oftentimes the occasion centers on a cause that requires the attention a concert inevitably provides. However it’s somewhat rare when the purpose is deeply personal, a situation that makes the annual gathering known as Waynestock not only rare, but relished as well.
Named for Wayne Bledsoe, a noted East Tennessee music journalist and avid champion of the local music scene, the weekend event was initiated in January 2011 as a show of support following the sudden death of Bledsoe’s 23-year-old son, Andrew, only a month before. His passing was due to a heart condition he had since birth, but which his doctors believed was no longer a cause for concern. Andrew was an active member of several local bands, part of a community that had flourished at least in part due to the publicity it had received from Wayne during his decades-long career as a music writer at the Knoxville News Sentinel.
It was natural, then, that any number of local musicians were moved to show Bledsoe their support in the wake of the terrible tragedy that had befallen his family. Sadly, it wasn’t the first devastating loss the family had suffered: Ten years earlier, Bledsoe lost his wife, Ruth, to lung cancer, and in 1991, his sister, Robin, died due to breast cancer.
“Of course I was devastated,” Bledsoe said when reflecting on the unexpected passing of his son. “I was at ground zero, as low as you can get.”
A memorial service was held at The Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, and it was there that some of Bledsoe’s friends proposed putting together a musical event in Andrew’s honor. A week later Bledsoe and his friend Wil Wright were having lunch when Wright told him what the group had in mind.
“It’s very hard for me to accept anything from anyone,” Bledsoe said. “But when you are as low as I was, you can’t do much. They planned it as a very healing thing. Nothing can wipe away the pain, but me and my family really felt the love, and I think that everybody that was there felt it as well. So many people were there, and the vibe was so good.”
Within weeks of the decision to go forward, the local community came together and organized the first Waynestock weekend at the Relix Theatre in Knoxville’s Happy Holler neighborhood. Over the course of the next eight years, it’s become a highly anticipated annual event — comparable to a family reunion of sorts, and one that showcases some of the many musicians East Tennessee has to offer, as well as the friendship, camaraderie and compassion that this scene exemplifies.
As one participant shouted from the stage at that initial gathering, “When something bad happens, Knoxville, this is what we do: We come together and make it better!”
The money raised at that initial event went to pay for Bledsoe’s son’s cremation and the attendant costs associated with his service.
That desire to further a worthy cause continues to be the mantra that the festival’s organizers — currently consisting of Bledsoe, Blank newspaper Publisher Rusty Odom, longtime Daily Times writer and columnist Steve Wildsmith, and husband-and-wife musicians Tim and Susan Lee, all of whom were among the founding members of the Waynestock board of directors — have continued to pursue ever since. Proceeds from the annual Waynestock reunions consistently benefit individuals and organizations in need. This year’s event, slated for Thursday, Jan. 30, through Saturday, Feb. 1, will be no different. Proceeds will go to two local musicians in need of medical assistance.
Waynestock 2020 also marks a milestone. As the 10th anniversary of the original gathering, it will feature many of the same artists and ensembles that performed at the first Waynestock in 2011 — among them, Quartjar, Mic Harrison and The High Score (joined by special guests Con Hunley and Scott Miller), Melungeons, Psychotic Behavior, Kevin Abernathy and Senryu. In addition, several artists will play the festival for the first time.
“It was our intention to get as many people as possible from the first Waynestock,” Bledsoe said. “The way we program it gives us the opportunity to present artists we really want to introduce to people. One of the things that I think is so special about Waynestock is that we really present a wide variety of music that’s not all of one genre. We ourselves like all kinds of music. Every now and then one of us will try to push an act through that the others haven’t seen, but it’s OK, because we trust each other.”
For Bledsoe himself, the event naturally holds special significance.
“Every year I get to talk about Andrew and remember him, and that’s really good,” he said. “The first year my daughter was 13, and I don’t think she quite got it, and so now it’s become one of her favorite events. My late wife’s family comes every year, so it’s nice to have them there.”
It’s important to my family and me, but it also seems like a celebration. One of my goals at the Sentinel was to try to get local talent appreciated, and when we put together Waynestock, part of that goal was accomplished. Every year we get to celebrate so many great artists.”
