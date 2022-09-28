EG Kight is an assertive artist. One has to be when procuring the blues. It’s a passion that she’s pursued for the past 25 years, one that’s rewarded her with numerous high profile accolades and awards. It’s also given her the opportunity to work with any number of notable artists, among them, George Jones, Jerry Lee Lewis, Luther Allison, Taj Mahal, B.B. King, Merle Haggard and Koko Taylor, the latter of whom Kight calls her biggest influence.
“I’ve been fortunate to make friends with several great artists, and I always listen and try to take their advice,” Kight said. “I had many great conversations with my friend Koko Taylor. She taught me a lot — about the music and about life. And I often think about what another great blues artist, Luther Allison, used to say: ‘Leave your ego, play the music, love the people.’ Those are words to live by.”
Not surprisingly then, her unassuming southern style and stoic sensibility have endeared her to her audiences over the years, earning her the nickname “the Georgia Songbird,” a handle she’s retained since the ‘70s. “I guess you could say I’ve been a songbird most of my life,” Kight said.
Kight, who performs at 8 p.m. at the Open Chord in Knoxville on Friday, Oct. 7, has earned a solid reputation as a singer, songwriter and guitarist, but it’s her affection for the blues in particular that forms the common bond as far as all her efforts. “The biggest thing that attracted me to the blues is the way it makes the listener feel,” Kight said when asked what draws her to that particular genre. “It’s about everyday life, and things that we all go through. Some people think it’s only sad, depressing music, but for me, it can be quite to the contrary. It’s uplifting music that makes the audiences smile and feel better. And I’m honored to be a part of the efforts to keep it alive.”
Naturally, there’s a fine line between tapping into tradition and maintaining contemporary credibility, but Kight said she’s not concerned about sticking to any particular parameters.
“I never think about it when I’m writing,” she said. “I have a background in country, and now I’ve been in the blues for 25 years. So my music is heavily influenced by both. I just write and sing the way I feel. I don’t worry if it’s ‘too this’ or ‘too that.’ My music has been called ‘country-flavored southern-fried blues.’ To me, it’s just ‘EG Kight music.’That said, there’s a lot of competition from those that have base their careers on the blues, but for her part, Kight said that like all styles of music, it all starts with a song. “There are a lot of great blues artists, but it always boils down to the song,” she said. “Without a good song, you have nothing to build on.”
Kight can claim success with that particular strategy throughout her career, as evidenced by the nominations she’s earned for W.C. Handy Blues Awards, Independent Blues Blues Music Awards and Blues Blast Awards, and the honors that have come her way as a winner of a People’s Choice Award and a Georgia Music Legend Award. Her songs regularly reach the top of the contemporary blues charts and she’s often called on to contribute her compositions to other artists as well. In addition, her latest effort, last year’s The Trio Sessions, garnered three Acoustic Album of the Year nominations from various industry organizations.
“Every nomination is an honor,” she said. “But I don’t really worry about trying to live up to the accolades, or to anyone’s expectations. I just keep doing what I do, and as long as it’s fun, I plan to keep on doing it! And I’m thankful that my music is still getting recognized by the industry.”
Now, working with her trio — including drummer/percussionist Gary Porter and guitarist/dobro player Ken Wynn — Kight is expanding her template and adding an extra element to her approach.
“I guess you could say it’s my solo show on steroids,” she said of her upcoming concert. “It’s incredible to be getting back to my acoustic roots, and having ‘my boys’ performing with me as a trio. Ken and Gary both do a great job as background singers too. Doing the trio shows has been awesome for all of us. These guys had played with me in my full electric band for almost 25 years, so they’re like my brothers. And we can always tell what the other one is thinking, so it all gels nicely.”
In the meantime, Kight is also busy planning for the future. “I’ve been in the middle of recording a new trio album over the last few months,” she said. “It’ll be a continuation of the last one that was released last year. The boys and I are very excited about how it’s turning out. I hope that as I live life, my songs will get stronger and better. I can’t wait to finish it and let the fans hear the new tunes!”
In the meantime, Kight said she’s also looking forward to a return to East Tennessee, a place she’s performed on several occasions.
“I always say it’s the people who make you love an area,” she said. “I’ve made friends there through the years and always look forward to going back to see them, as often as I can. I’m so looking forward to coming back, and we invite everyone to come listen to our music and forget about their troubles, at least for a little while. We’ll have a lot of fun. It’s what we do. It’s what we love …”
