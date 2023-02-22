It’s rare to receive on the job training in the course of obtaining added responsibility, but for Christina O’Rourke, it more or less came naturally throughout the course of her career. When she officially took over the ownership of Brackins Blues Club, the preeminent live blues venue in downtown Maryville, on Jan. 1, 2023, she had already attained ample experience as the club’s manager for just over seven and a half years under the previous owner, Greg Beaty.
“He allowed me to take the reins for the most part,” O’Rourke said. “Everything I have been doing this whole time has had the benefit of my management and ownership knowledge and skills.”
O’Rourke said that Beatty’s decision to sell her the bar had been a subject of discussion for quite some time. As a result, she was excited about the prospect. “This is a conversation that Greg and I had multiple times over the years,” she said. “I was a bartender here for around five or six years before Greg bought the bar, and I’ve also been in the industry for about 25 years. With my experience and passion, it made me want to take the next step toward ownership.”
Consequently, when she did take the reins, it made for a relative easy transition, one where with very few surprises in store. “I’ve been running this show for long enough that its second nature at this point,” she added.
Nevertheless, O’Rourke said she does have some ideas she would like to initiate as well as a few initiatives she’s looking forward to putting into place.
“I’ve always had a list, ranging from the smallest details to larger projects that just come with running a business,” she added. “I’m just going to keep chipping away at said lists and keep doing what we’re doing. I am always looking to improve our environment to the best of our abilities.”
Brackins remains one of downtown Maryville’s most popular watering holes, not only due to its friendly atmosphere and hometown vibe, but also because it’s a live music venue that features some of East Tennessee’s most popular local blues bands.
“We have always prided ourselves on being the hometown bar with local flare, where you can come, feel welcome, make friends and become a part of a family,” O’Rourke said, likening the environs to the slogan from the popular TV sitcom “Cheers.” “‘It’s where everybody knows your name.’ We — the staff and our customers — have actually created a family from this bar. We have great food, a pretty damn solid spirit selection, and we love to feature local breweries and distilleries, sweet swag, and of course fantastic music on the weekends.”
In that regard, O’Rourke credits those individuals that have supported her efforts all along the way. “I really want to give mad props to some of the people that helped me get here,” she said. “My siblings and my husband have always been my support system. So has Lisa Breazeale from Two Doors Down. But I’m especially grateful to Greg Beaty for always pushing me, supporting me and making sure I was ready for this. And last but not least, I’d like to thank my crew. I have been very fortunate to have some amazing people work with me, past and present. I wouldn’t be able to do everything that I do without my girls — especially, Katie Norton, Alyssa Tuttle, Gabby Preciado, and Lindsay Lemay. And to all of our family, friends, and those still to come, thank you endlessly, and welcome to Brackins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.