Downtown Maryville’s Tri-Hop Brewery will be one of the featured craft beer distributors set up at Saturday’s Hops in the Hills festival, but co-owners Nick Pierce and Matthew Tipton were attendees long before they opened their own establishment.
In fact, Pierce told The Daily Times this week, craft beer enthusiasts and home brewers can fine-tune their own efforts, brainstorm with fellow aficionados, talk to experts in all manner of libations and even bring their own fledgling brews for taste-testing purposes.
“As home brewers, you can’t sell your beer, and you’re not licensed to sell it, but you can go to festivals and give it away all day long,” Pierce said.
“People will try it and give you really good feedback. And maybe they’ll give you the inspiration you’re looking for to go out and open a brewery.”
Case in point: Home brewing for Pierce was a hobby that turned into a job, and it’s one in which he still finds joy. So, too, do the more than two dozen other breweries that will be represented at Hops in the Hills Craft Beer Festival, and while the terminology may seem arcane to the uninitiated — ABV and IBU and hops utilization and other terms and phrases that are part of the brewing lexicon — the festival is open to anyone.
The festival was established in 2015 as part of the annual Summer on Broadway festivities, and while other parts of the festival are free, Hops in the Hills is a ticketed event. It’s also a popular one, as the number of participating brewers has grown each year — as have the number of beer connoisseurs who appreciate the taste, aroma and presentation of small-batch brews with the affection of fine food gourmands.
“It’s great exposure for all the breweries in this whole area, because it brings a lot of people from out of town — out of state, even — that would never come to this area for any other reason,” Pierce said.
For beer connoisseurs, taking part in a festival-scale consumption is more about taking part in tradition, history and innovation more than it is pounding one after another.
Those who pay good money to attend Hops in the Hills do so to learn more about the various regional brews that will be represented at the event, and as Hops in the Hills has grown, so too have the number of craft breweries here in East Tennessee, Pierce added.
“It’s a great culture. The whole Knoxville area has a pretty big beer scene,” he said. “It started out that Asheville (North Carolina), and it all flowed down to Knoxville and the surrounding areas. It used to be that you had to travel pretty far to get some of the best beers, but today the local scene is pretty strong.”
In addition to Tri-Hop, Blount County will be represented by Blackberry Farm Brewery and members of both the Blount County Home Brewers association and Maryville College students who have taken an “Introduction to Brewing” course. Expanding to the rest of East Tennessee, the brewing partners for Hops in the Hills 2022 include Fanatic Brewing Company, Schulz Brau, Geezers Brewing Company, Gatlinburg Brewing Company, Albright Grove Brewing Company, Alliance Brewing Company, Xul Beer Co., Bearden Brewhouse and Printshop Beer Company.
And of course, the Tri-Hop guys will be on hand as well. Already, their Court Street tasting room has 13 taps, 12 of which are house brews and one of a hard cider from a local brewery. (Or “cidery,” as Pierce calls it.)
“We try to create something unique for every beer festival, whether that’s brewing a specific beer or taking one we already have and putting a unique twist on it for the festival,” he said. “This year, we’re doing a strawberry wheat beer, just something good and refreshing because it’s going to be a hot weekend.”
Hot … but with cold beverages on a Saturday night in downtown Maryville with which to stay refreshed.
“It’s one of the best beer festivals in the region by far, and it’s our hometown festival, so we look forward to it the most,” he added.
